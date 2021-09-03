Global Smart Retail Market And Technology Report 2021-2025 - Leading Players Are Intel, Samsung, IBM, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, And NXP Semiconductors

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the market for smart retail with regards to their applications across different regions. It also focusses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for smart retail in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025.

Smart retail refers to smart technologies intended to provide faster, smarter, safer, and more convenient services to customers while shopping. In addition to improving customer experience, these services accelerate inventory management and enhance store operations. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and IoT are encouraging the implementation of smart retail applications and propelling the market growth.

Leading players operating in this market such as Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics, IBM, Nvidia, Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon, and NXP Semiconductors are investing in smart retail technology to help improve operations and serve their customers. For instance, Amazon announced Amazon Go, a smart grocery store utilizing IoT technology to provide customers with the shopping experience with cashier-less checkout. Also, in November 2019, Standard Cognition entered into an agreement with Mars Wrigley, a manufacturer of chocolates, chewing gums, mints, and fruity confections, to help Mars Wrigley with autonomous checkout solutions.

The deployment of robots and automation in stores and warehouses to optimize processes is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, in-store mobile marketing is becoming increasingly more sophisticated, and it is being used by retailers around the globe.

Smartphone use is becoming a disruptor, and retailers are embracing it to usher in sales by making the shopper's journey more efficient. To create a smart shopping experience for in-store customers, retailers are investing in innovation to engage and interact with customers.

In this report, the global smart retail market has been segmented based on application, technology, system, and geography. Based on application category, the smart retail market has been categorized into promotional advertising, in-store experience, check-out solutions, and others.

Various in-store experience platforms include smart fitting rooms, customer experience/engagement through the use of technologies, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), robotics, intelligent retail Wi-Fi, smart vending machines and shelves, electronic article surveillance (EAS), smart mirrors, augmented reality and virtual reality tours, and so on.

The Report Includes:

30 data tables and 14 additional tables

An overview of the global market for smart retail

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the smart retail applications industry

A look at the major steps taken to improve customer experience and efficient management of business operations and insights into government initiatives to boost economies

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for smart retail applications

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics, Nvidia, Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Smart Retail: Market Overview

Future of Smart Retail

Market Drivers

Deployment of Robots and Automation to Offer Shopping Convenience

Adoption of Big Data Analytics by Retailers to Understand Customer Behavior

Smartphones Complementing the Implementation of New Technologies by Retailers

Market Restraints

Cyber Security Attacks and Data Security Concerns Rising Among Retailers

Maintenance Costs of Advanced High-End Computing Systems

Market Opportunities

Internet of Things is Projected to Create Rewarding Opportunities for Players Offering Smart Solutions for Retail

Predictive Commerce is Likely to Become an Opportunity for the Market for Smart Retail

Chapter 4 Smart Retail Use Cases

Amazon

Amazon Go: Making a Cashierless Store

Walmart

Intelligent Retail Lab: Keeping Track of Inventory

The Kroger Co.

EDGE Shelf: Digital Displays Improve the Shopping Experience

The Home Depot

A Data-Driven Approach with Google Cloud's BigQuery

Sephora

Integrating Retail and Digital Marketing Strategy to Attract Shoppers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by System

Software

Hardware

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Promotional Advertising

In-store Experience

Checkout Solutions

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Types of Players in the Market

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Niche Players

Market Ranking Analysis

Top-Ranked Companies

IBM

NCR Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Intel Corp.

Amazon

Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Major Players in the Market

Amazon

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM

Intel Corp.

Microsoft

NCR Corp.

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

PTC Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Bosch Group

Broadcom Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

First Data Corp.

Infineon Technologies Ag

LG Display

Par Technology

Pricer Ab

Texas Instruments

Verifone Inc.

Innovators

Caper Inc.

Intellivision

Probiz Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Standard Cognition

Trigo

Zensors

Zippin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evu3e9

