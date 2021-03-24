Global Smart Retail Devices Market (2020 To 2027) - Technological Advancement With Real-Time Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail Devices Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart retail devices market was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Retail stores are focusing on using the emerging technologies such as cloud, mobile, RFID, beacons, and others, to provide connected retail services and better shopping experience to customers. For instance, store owners are integrating sensors in the key zones of retail stores and connecting them to cloud through a gateway that enables real-time data analysis related to products, sales, and customers from the sensors.The growing incorporation of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and IoT, to improve store operations, facilitate accurate inventory management, and enhance consumer's shopping experience is one of the key trends escalating market growth.The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global smart retail devices market. This report also provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. It includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. The report features the strategies adopted by the Key market Players to maintain their foothold in the market.Factors such as increase in use of robotics and automation in the retail industry, a rise in the adoption of big data analytics & IoT in retail industry and surge in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth are the major drivers significantly affecting the market growth. However, increased maintenance costs of advanced high-end computing systems and high risks of customer data thefts have a significant negative impact on the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements with real-time data analysis and increase in number of smart stores are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.The global smart retail devices market share is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is analyzed across digital signage, smart labels, smart payments, smart carts, electronic shelf labels, and others. By application, market is classified into smart transportation, predictive equipment maintenance, inventory management, smart fitting room, foot traffic monitoring, and others. Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key smart retail devices market analysis profiled in the report include IBM, Intel, Cisco, NXP semiconductors, Microsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instrument, Softbank Robotics and PAX global technology. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global smart retail devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global smart retail devices market.

The global smart retail devices market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. KEY FINDINGS2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS3.3.1. By region (2017-2019)3.3.2. By applicant3.4. MARKET DYNAMicS3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increasing use of robotics and automation in retail industry3.4.1.2. Rising adoption of big data analytics & IoT in retail industry3.4.1.3. Surge in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Increased maintenance cost of high-end devices3.4.2.2. Risk towards consumer data thefts3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Technological advancement with real-time data analytics3.4.3.2. Increasing number of smart stores3.5. COVID IMPACT3.5.1. Impact on market size3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.4. Parent industry impact3.5.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.5.5.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense: 3.5.5.2. Focusing on next-generation products3.5.5.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model3.5.6. Opportunity window CHAPTER 4: SMART RETAIL DEVicES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. DIGITAL SIGNAGE4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. SMART LABELS4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. SMART PAYMENTS4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. SMART CARTS4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. ELECTRONic SHELF LABELS4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country4.7. OTHERS4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: SMART RETAIL DEVicES MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. SMART TRANSPORTATION5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. PREDicTIVE EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. INVENTORY MANAGEMENT5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. SMART FITTING ROOM5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. FOOT TRAFFIC MONITORING5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country5.7. OTHERS5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: SMART RETAIL DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. NORTH AMERICA6.3. EUROPE6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC6.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1. INTRODUCTION7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 20197.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company7.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD7.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. IBM8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. R&D Expenditure8.1.6. Business performance8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. INTEL8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. R&D expenditure8.2.6. Business performance8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. NXP SEMicONDUCTOR8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Product portfolio8.3.4. R&D Expenditure8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. CISCO8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. MicROSOFT8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. R&D expenditure8.5.6. Business performance8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. NVIDIA CORPORATION8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. R&D expenditure8.6.6. Business performance8.7. SAMSUNG ELECTRONicS8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. R&D expenditure8.7.6. Business performance8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. R&D expenditure8.8.7. Business performance8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SOFTBANKS ROBOTicS8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. R&D Expenditure8.9.6. Business performance8.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l56g1q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-retail-devices-market-2020-to-2027---technological-advancement-with-real-time-data-analytics-presents-opportunities-301255109.html

SOURCE Research and Markets