Global Smart Railways Market (2021 To 2026) - Increase In The Demand For Cloud-Based Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Railways Market by Offering (Solutions (Rail Asset Management and Maintenance, Operation and Control, Communication and Networking, Security and Safety, Rail Analytics) and Services (Professional and Managed)), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart railways market is projected to grow from USD 26.0 billion in 2021 to USD 41.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of the smart railways market include the need for efficiency in rail operations, high demographic growth and hyper-urbanization enhancing the need for efficient railway systems, technological advancements targeted toward the enhancement of customer experience, increase in government initiatives and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and adoption of IoT as well as automation technologies to enhance optimization of smart railways. By offering, the solutions segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period Solutions play a crucial role in handling all railways operations-related activities that include moving goods from the suppliers to the place of production and eventually to the end user. The growing need to improve the efficiency of rail operations, maximize operation agility, and workforce productivity is leading to the growth of the solutions segment.The solutions systematically support action plans for reducing traffic congestion, efficient signaling over traffic, and managing ticket collection and security systems. By services, the professional service segment to hold the largest market size in 2021 Professional services assist end users in working on defined projects. These services include consulting, system integration and deployment, and training, support, and maintenance. The professional services are growing in the smart railways sector, wherein railway management authorities rely on technology vendors for support and maintenance purposes. As the adoption of technology-based solutions increases, the demand for these services also increases. By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of the growth of the smart railways market, due to a rise in the adoption of new technologies, higher investments for digital transformation, and the growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the APAC countries.A majority of potential economies in the region, including Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India, are expected to rapidly invest in the technological transformation of rail infrastructure. The high population growth rate in the region has intensified the need to transform and expand the existing rail infrastructure.In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the smart railways market. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Global Smart Railways Market4.2 European Market, 20214.3 Asia Pacific Market, 20214.4 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Trends5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Need for efficiency in rail operations5.1.1.2 High demographic growth and hyper-urbanization enhancing the need for efficient railway systems5.1.1.3 Increase in government initiatives and public-private partnerships5.1.1.4 Adoption of IoT and other automation technologies to enhance optimization5.1.1.5 Technological advancements targeted toward the enhancement of customer experience5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 High initial cost of deployment5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Increase in globalization and need for advanced transportation infrastructure5.1.3.2 Increase in the demand for cloud-based services5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Integration complexities with legacy infrastructure5.1.4.2 Disruption in the logistics and supply chain of IoT devices5.1.4.3 Data security and privacy issues related to IoT devices5.2 Case Study Analysis5.3 Disruptive Technologies5.3.1 Internet of Things5.3.2 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing5.3.3 5G Network5.3.4 Drones5.3.5 Hyperloop5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Porter'S Five forces Model5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.6.5 Competitive Rivalry5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Average Selling Price Trend5.9 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.9.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.9.2 Restraints and Challenges5.9.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Smart Railways Market, by offering6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact6.2.2 Solutions: Market Drivers6.2.3 Passenger Information System6.2.3.1 Multimedia Information and entertainment6.2.3.2 Network connectivity6.2.4 Freight Management System6.2.4.1 Freight operation management6.2.4.2 Freight tracking6.2.5 Security and Safety Solutions6.2.5.1 Video surveillance and analytics6.2.5.2 Intrusion detection6.2.5.3 Access control6.2.5.4 Fire alarm and voice evacuation6.2.5.5 Others6.2.6 Rail Communication and Networking System6.2.6.1 Ground-to-train communication6.2.6.2 Train-to-train communication6.2.7 Smart Ticketing System6.2.8 Rail Analytics System6.2.9 Rail Asset Management and Maintenance Solutions6.2.9.1 Asset planning and scheduling6.2.9.2 Workforce management and optimization6.2.9.3 Condition-based monitoring6.2.9.4 Predictive maintenance6.2.9.5 Others 6.2.10 Rail Operation and Control Solutions6.3 Services6.3.1 Services: COVID-19 Impact6.3.2 Services: Market Drivers6.3.3 Professional Services6.3.3.1 Consulting6.3.3.2 System integration and deployment6.3.3.3 Training, support, and maintenance6.3.4 Managed Services

7 Smart Railways Market, by Region

8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview8.2 Market Evaluation Framework8.3 Key Market Developments8.3.1 Product Launches8.3.2 Deals8.3.3 Others8.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players8.5 Historical Revenue Analysis8.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant Overview8.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Methodology and Definitions8.7.1 Star8.7.2 Emerging Leaders8.7.3 Pervasive8.7.4 Participant8.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis8.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis8.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions8.10.1 Progressive Companies8.10.2 Responsive Companies8.10.3 Dynamic Companies8.10.4 Starting Blocks

9 Company Profiles9.1 Major Players9.1.1 Alstom9.1.2 Cisco9.1.3 Hitachi9.1.4 Wabtec9.1.5 Siemens9.1.6 ABB9.1.7 IBM9.1.8 Huawei9.1.9 Indra Sistemas 9.1.10 Honeywell 9.1.11 Thales 9.1.12 Advantech 9.1.13 Fujitsu 9.1.14 Toshiba 9.1.15 Moxa 9.1.16 Televic 9.1.17 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise9.2 Start-Up/SME Players9.2.1 EKE-Electronics9.2.2 Aitek S.P.A.9.2.3 Uptake9.2.4 Eurotech9.2.5 Tego9.2.6 Konux9.2.7 Assetic9.2.8 Machines With Vision9.2.9 Delphisonic

10 Adjacent/Related Markets

11 Appendix

