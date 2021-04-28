Global Smart Pill Market Research Report 2021-2026 - Medical Diagnostics And Connected Healthcare To Realize Substantial Benefits From Smart Pill Market

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Pill Market by Pills and Components, Tools and Technologies, Production Method, Distribution Channels, and Diagnostics 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Pill Market by Pills and Components, Tools and Technologies, Production Method, Distribution Channels, and Diagnostics 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart pill market as a whole will reach $6.34 billion by 2026, growing by 18% CAGR

Select Report Findings:

North America is the largest region, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe through the study period

is the largest region, followed by and through the study period Tools and technologies in support of smart pills will reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing by 23% CAGR

by 2026, growing by 23% CAGR The market for smart pill related data storage and analytics software will reach $437 million globally by 2026, growing at 28% CAGR

globally by 2026, growing at 28% CAGR Hospitals and clinics remain the largest distribution channel, but home healthcare is growing more rapidly than any other segment

Patient diagnostics remains the largest application area through 2026 and is anticipated to remain dominant through the study period

This report evaluates the smart pills market including the technologies, companies, and solutions for smart pill delivery, monitoring, and diagnostics. The report assesses the impact of smart pills themselves as well as supporting technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics.

This report also investigates the use of 3D printing for smart drug delivery, facilitating medical diagnostics on-demand. The report also evaluates the smart pill market by distribution channels including hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and home healthcare delivery.

Smart pill applications investigated include imaging, sensing, and other diagnostic methods as well as ongoing health monitoring and analysis. Smart pill technologies evaluated include those required for endoscopy as well as gastrointestinal monitoring in general.

Medical Technology (MedTech) is poised to benefit greatly from the convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies including machine-to-machine communications, smart micro or nano-sensors, and other IoT components. Smart pills represent a significant area for next-generation MedTech diagnostic solutions in which ingestible tablets or capsules embedded with sensor, camera, tracker, or microchip are swallowed by a person for purposes of obtaining physiological status and activities.

Combined with IoT, smart pills allow for data capture and monitoring of the subject, regardless of their location. This has substantial implications for various remote healthcare applications including endoscopy, gastrointestinal monitoring in general, as well as other investigative procedures that would otherwise be more invasive, expensive, and time-consuming for the patient. Coupled with next-generation data analytics, healthcare practitioners may leverage these MedTech solutions to provide diagnostics to virtually anyone, anywhere on a substantially lower cost basis.

Since we initiated coverage of this market four years ago, we have identified an additional substantial market driver for smart pills in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We see the need to monitor otherwise healthy people on an ongoing basis due to the substantial amount of disinfectant in the ambient environment.

This is because the gut biome may be impacted by disinfectants due die-off of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system of humans. This is especially a concern with particularly sensitive individuals. Accordingly, we see a market driver in terms of monitoring gut health to provide general analytics as well as to identify triggers for the need to apply mediation measures such as the consumption of prebiotics and probiotics to ensure proper gut health.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 Smart Pills Concept2.1.1 Ingestible Sensors2.1.2 Smart Pills Components2.2 Smart Pills Growth Factors and Challenges2.2.1 Smart Pill Growth Factors2.2.2 Threat of Substitute Products2.3 Smart Pills Clinical Trials2.3.1 Phase 0 Trial2.3.2 Phase I Trial2.3.3 Phase II Trial2.3.4 Phase III Trial2.3.5 Phase IV Trial2.3.6 MAMS Trial2.4 Smart Pills Patents and Investment Trends2.5 Target Diseases and Disorders2.6 Regulatory Framework2.6.1 ISO Standards2.6.1.1 ISO 27799:2008 and ISO/TR 27809:20072.6.1.2 ISO/IEC 270022.6.1.3 ISO/TC 2152.6.2 CEN/TC 2512.6.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)2.6.3.1 HIPAA Privacy Rule2.6.3.2 HIPAA Security Rule2.6.3.3 HIPAA Identifiers Rule2.6.3.4 HIPAA Enforcement Rule2.6.4 HITECH Act2.6.5 European Standard Regulation2.6.5.1 CEN ISO/IEEE 110732.6.5.2 CEN / Cenelec2.6.5.3 ETSI2.6.6 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act2.6.7 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act2.6.8 The MedTech Act2.7 Smart Pills Research Landscape2.8 Competitive Landscape2.9 Smart Pills Consumer Analysis and Buying Criteria

3.0 Smart Pill Technology and Application Analysis3.1 Smart Pill Containerization3.2 Smart Pills for Capsule Endoscopy3.2.1 Small Bowel Capsule Endoscope 3.2.2 Colon Capsule Endoscope3.2.3 Esophagus Capsule Endoscope3.3 Video Capsule Endoscopy3.4 Gastrointestinal Monitoring Technology3.5 Workstations and Data Recorders3.5.1 Wireless Capsule Endoscopy System3.5.2 Data Storage and Analytics3.6 Role of AI Technology3.7 Microchip Technology3.8 Smart Pills for Drug Delivery3.9 Patient Monitoring System3.10 Medical Diagnostic Imaging and Radiology3.11 3D Printed Ingestible Pills3.12 Internet of Healthcare Things

4.0 Smart Pill Company Analysis4.1 Cerner Corporation4.2 GE Healthcare4.3 Proteus Digital Health Inc.4.4 Boston Scientific Corporation4.5 Medtronic (Given Imaging)4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V4.7 AdhereTech Inc.4.8 CapsoVision Inc.4.9 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation4.10 Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited4.11 HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical and Wassenburg Medical)4.12 Olympus Corporation4.13 Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.4.14 Siemens Healthcare GmbH4.15 NOVARTIS AG4.16 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.4.17 Stryker Corporation

5.0 Smart Pills Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20265.1 Global Smart Pills Market 2021 - 20265.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Pills, Tools, and Technologies5.2.1 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Type5.2.1.1 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Product Type5.2.1.2 Global 3D Printed Smart Ingestible Pills Market5.2.1.3 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Component Type5.2.1.4 Global Smart Ingestible Pills Market by Distribution Channel5.2.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Technology and Tools Type5.2.2.1 Global Smart Pills Market by Capsule Endoscopy Technology Type5.2.2.1.1 Global Smart Pills Technology Market by Capsule Endoscope Type5.2.2.1.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Video Capsule Endoscopy Technology5.2.2.1.3 Global Smart Pills Technology Market by Workstations and Recorders Type5.2.2.2 Global Smart Pills Market by Gastrointestinal Monitoring Technology Type5.2.2.3 Global Smart Pills Market by Data Storage and Analytics Software Type5.2.2.4 Global Smart Pills Market by AI Enabled Data Storage and Analytics Software5.2.2.4.1 Global Smart Pills Data Storage and Analytics Software Market by AI Technology5.2.2.5 Global Smart Pills Technology Market by Disease Indication Type5.2.2.6 Global Smart Pills Technology Market by Distribution Channel5.3 Global Smart Pills Market by Application Type

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers6.3 Smart Pills Providers6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers6.5 Communication Service Providers6.6 Computing Companies6.7 Data Analytics Providers6.8 Medical Device and Equipment Providers6.9 Networking Equipment Providers6.10 Networking Security Providers6.11 Semiconductor Companies6.12 IoHT Suppliers and Service Providers6.13 Software Providers6.14 Smart City System Integrators6.15 Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Clinics6.16 Smart Workplace Solution Providers

7.0 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzeae4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-pill-market-research-report-2021-2026---medical-diagnostics-and-connected-healthcare-to-realize-substantial-benefits-from-smart-pill-market-301279239.html

SOURCE Research and Markets