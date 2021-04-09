Global Smart Packaging Markets, 2017-2020 & 2020-2027 - Opportunities In Rising Industrialization And Superior Logistics And Supply Chain Management In India And China

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging {Ethanol Emitters}, Intelligent Packaging {Indicators}), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive), Geography- Global Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $43.6 billion by 2027.The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing proportion of older people and changes in the consumer lifestyle, increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions from the food processing and pharmaceutical sector, growing consumer concern for food wastage reduction, and demand for smart and functional packaging.

Moreover, the growing e-commerce market and rising industrialization in the emerging economies including India and China coupled with strong demand for superior logistics and supply chain management is likely to drive the industry over the forecast period. However, the high cost and unwillingness of brand owners to pay an additional cost of smart packaging are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the smart packaging market over the last four years (2017-2020).

The key players operating in the global smart packaging market are 3M (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), American Thermal Instruments (U.S.), Temptime Corporation (U.S.), Smartrac N.V. ( The Netherlands), BASF SE ( Germany), Thin Film Electronics ASA (U.S.), Stora Enso ( Finland), International Paper (U.S.), Amcor plc ( Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), R.R. Donnelly & Sons (RRD) Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Smartglyph Ltd. (U.K.). Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the packaging technology, application, and countries/regions?

What is the historical market for smart packaging across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global smart packaging market?

Who are the major players in the global market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What recent developments have taken place in the global smart packaging market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in this market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global smart packaging market and how do they compete with the other market players?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Ecosystem1.2. Currency1.2.1. Limitations1.3. Key Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.2. Data Collection & Validation2.2.1. Secondary Research2.2.2. Primary Research2.3. Market Assessment2.3.1. Market Size Estimation2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast2.4. Assumptions for the Study2.5. Limitations for the Study 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Growing Older Population and Changing Consumer Lifestyle4.2.2. Increasing Demand for Advanced Packaging Solutions from the Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Sector4.2.3. Growing Consumer Concern for Food Wastage Reduction4.2.4. Growing Demand for Smart and Functional Packaging4.2.5. Using Smart Materials as a Marketing Tool4.3. Restraints4.3.1. High and Additional Costs of Smart Packaging4.4. Challenges4.4.1. Waste Generated from Smart Packaging4.5. Opportunities4.5.1. Rising Industrialization and Superior Logistics and Supply Chain Management in India And China4.6. Trend4.6.1. Growing E-Commerce Market 5. Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Packaging Market5.1. Introduction5.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Food and Beverage Smart Packaging Market5.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Pharmaceutical Smart Packaging Market5.4. Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Smart Packaging Market5.5. Impact of Covid-19 on Personal Care Smart Packaging Market 6. Smart Packaging Market, by Packaging Technology6.1. Introduction6.2. Modified Atmosphere Packaging6.3. Active Packaging6.3.1. Oxygen Scavengers6.3.2. Moisture Scavengers6.3.3. Self-Venting Film6.3.4. Ethylene Scavengers and Emitters6.3.5. Microwave Susceptors6.3.6. Antibacterial Films6.3.7. Temperature Controlled Packaging6.3.8. Carbon Dioxide Scavengers and Emitters6.3.9. Ethanol Emitters 6.3.10. Flavour Odour Releasers/Absorbers 6.3.11. Antioxidants6.4. Intelligent Packaging6.4.1. Indicators6.4.2. Sensors6.4.2.1. Bio Sensors6.4.2.2. Gas Sensors6.4.3. Data Carriers6.4.3.1. Barcodes6.4.3.1.1. 2D Matrix Codes6.4.3.1.2. Quick Response Codes6.4.3.1.3. Augmented Matrix Codes6.4.3.2. RFID Tags 7. Smart Packaging Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Food and Beverage7.3. Pharmaceuticals7.4. Automotive7.5. Personal Care7.6. Other Applications 8. Smart Packaging Market, by Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. U.S.8.2.2. Canada8.3. Europe8.3.1. Germany8.3.2. France8.3.3. U.K.8.3.4. Italy8.3.5. Spain8.3.6. Rest of Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.4.1. China8.4.2. Japan8.4.3. India8.4.4. Australia8.4.5. South Korea8.4.6. Vietnam8.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5. Latin America8.5.1. Brazil8.5.2. Mexico8.5.3. Argentina8.5.4. Peru8.5.5. Rest of the Latin America8.6. Middle East and Africa 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction 10. Company Profiles (Busienss Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)10.1. 3M10.2. Avery Dennison Corporation10.3. American Thermal Instruments10.4. Temptime Corporation10.5. Smartrac N.V.10.6. BASF SE10.7. Thin Film Electronics ASA10.8. Stora Enso10.9. International Paper10.10. Emerson Electric Co.10.11. R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company10.12. Sealed Air Corporation10.13. Amcor Plc10.14. Smartglyph LtdFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui13gx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-packaging-markets-2017-2020--2020-2027---opportunities-in-rising-industrialization-and-superior-logistics-and-supply-chain-management-in-india-and-china-301265853.html

SOURCE Research and Markets