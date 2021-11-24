Global Smart Medical Device Market Report 2021: Increasing Partnership And Product Launches - Market Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Device Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart medical device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$286.013 billion in 2026 from US$110.089 billion in 2019. The market for smart devices is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to the quick shift from the traditional methods to smart medical devices to obtaining real-time information, tracking past health records, identifying potential health issues, devising a better and accurate treatment plan, saving on medical expenses and creating more awareness towards healthcare and fitness amongst the people.

The continuous advancements in smart medical device technologies will also help to boost the market for smart medical devices during the forecast period. The adoption of smart medical devices has enabled healthcare providers to collect the patient's data on a large scale, which further helps them in taking better diagnostic and treatment decisions.

The major key driver for the growth of the smart medical device market is the increasing adoption of smartphones and the demand for smartphone-compatible medical and wearable devices as they are extremely convenient for patients to use. Another factor propelling the growth of the smart medical device market is the rising health concerns globally. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.

The increasing health concerns have accelerated the expenditure on healthcare. People have become more aware and conscious about their health, which has resulted in them spending a major chunk of their income on health-related products, especially in the urban areas. As per the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA) in the United States, health care spending grew 4.6% in 2019, reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7%.In addition, recent developments and innovations in the field of diabetes by the key players in the smart medical market are further expected to accelerate the demand in the market. For instance, Medtronic Plc, a global leader in medical technology, In April 2021, launched the world's first infusion set to help diabetic patients. Also, Dexcom, Inc., a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), in April 2021, along with the governments of governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba is working towards CGM systems for people with Type 1 diabetes. Growth Factors: Rising health awarenessThe rising need for efficient solutions to track, monitor, and record all health-related issues will be key drivers for the smart medical device market. Furthermore, there has been a rapid spike in the number of portable, wearable devices being introduced in the market, making more options available to patients across the globe. The increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, or even drug-resistant hypertension across the world are also a major factor that is expected to increase the demand for smart medical devices during the forecast period. Further, the rise in disposable income of the people has contributed towards the total spending in the healthcare sector. Increasing partnership and product launches The key players in the market are extending their product range for smart medical devices to cater to the increasing demand for the same. The companies have been innovating, inventing, and creating new products to reap the benefits from the growing market. For instance, In August 2020, Fitbit launched the Fitbit Sense, which is an advanced health smartwatch comprising the world's first electrothermal activity sensor in a smartwatch which will help manage stress along with advanced heart rate tracking technology. Restraints: High costDue to the advanced technological features, the cost of smart medical devices is high. These devices are expensive to afford which makes them inaccessible for the majority of the middle and lower-middle-class population. The high costs associated with smart medical devices could restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19The novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted the smart medical device market positively as due to the pandemic people have become more concerned about their health. People are ready to invest more amount of funds in the medical and healthcare sector. The pandemic has put pressure on medical device manufacturers to accelerate the production of smart medical devices to meet the excessive demand. The health care systems are overwhelmed, and the effective delivery of medical care to all patients has become a challenge worldwide. Although, the smart medical device manufacturers have increased their production and managed the supply chain networks to meet the rapidly growing demand. Competitive InsightsKey market players in the Global Smart Medical Device Market include

Smart Medical Devices, Inc.

ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd

Dexcom Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Segmentation: By Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

By Application

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Respiratory

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Others

