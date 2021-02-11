Global Smart Luggage Market Report 2021: Historical Data 2016-2019, Base Year Of 2020, 2021 Estimates & Forecasts 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Luggage Market By Technology (Connectivity, Sim Card and USB Charging), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID and Bluetooth), By Application (Real-Time Tracking, Proximity Sensors, and Others), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Luggage Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, due to the increase in travelling for leisure or business and technological innovations in the baggage segment. Moreover, increasing proliferation of internet of things and additional features, such as Bluetooth charging, GPS and electronic locks, are further propelling the growth of the market. In terms of connectivity, RFID is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of existing infrastructure for the scanning of RFID tags at the airports.Based on the application, the Global Smart Luggage Market has been segmented into real-time tracking, proximity sensors, remote locking, digital scaling & others. The real-time application and remote locking segments are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of luggage misplacement by the airlines. Regionally, North America dominated the smart luggage market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue in the future on account of high adoption of technology advanced products and presence of manufacturing companies in the region. The demand for smart luggage is increasing in Asia Pacific and the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR until 2026, on account of surging footfall and increasing air traffic.Some of the leading players in the Global Smart Luggage Market are Barracuda, Inc., Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L, Horizn Studios GmbH, TraxPack LLC, Modobag, Delsey S.A., Planet Traveler USA, Away Com INC, Neit Products Ltd, RIMOWA GmbH & Co Distribution KG, etc. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Luggage Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Product Pricing5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase 6. Global Smart Luggage Market Overview 7. Global Smart Luggage Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Technology (Connectivity, Sim Card, USB Charging)7.2.2. By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID and Bluetooth)7.2.3. By Application (Real-Time Tracking, Proximity Sensors, Remote Locking, Digital Scaling & Others)7.2.4. By Company7.2.5. By Region7.2.6. Market Attractiveness Index 8. Asia-Pacific Smart Luggage Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Technology8.2.2. By Connectivity8.2.3. By Country8.3. Market Attractiveness Index8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis8.4.1. China Smart Luggage Market Outlook8.4.2. India Smart Luggage Market Outlook8.4.3. Japan Smart Luggage Market Outlook8.4.4. South Korea Smart Luggage Market Outlook8.4.5. Australia Smart Luggage Market Outlook8.4.6. New Zealand Smart Luggage Market Outlook 9. Europe Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Technology9.2.2. By Connectivity9.2.3. By Country9.3. Market Attractiveness Index9.4. Europe: Country Analysis9.4.1. France Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.2. Germany Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.3. United Kingdom Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.4. Italy Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.5. Spain Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.6. Russia Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.7. Poland Smart Luggage Market Outlook9.4.8. Netherlands Smart Luggage Market Outlook 10. North America Smart Luggage Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Technology10.2.2. By Connectivity10.2.3. By Country10.3. Market Attractiveness Index10.4. North America: Country Analysis10.4.1. United States Smart Luggage Market Outlook10.4.2. Mexico Smart Luggage Market Outlook10.4.3. Canada Smart Luggage Market Outlook 11. South America Smart Luggage Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast 11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Technology11.2.2. By Connectivity11.2.3. By Country11.3. Market Attractiveness Index11.4. South America: Country Analysis11.4.1. Brazil Smart Luggage Market Outlook11.4.2. Argentina Smart Luggage Market Outlook11.4.3. Colombia Smart Luggage Market Outlook11.4.4. Chile Smart Luggage Market Outlook 12. Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast 12.1.1. By Value12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.2.1. By Technology12.2.2. By Connectivity12.2.3. By Country12.3. Market Attractiveness Index12.4. MEA: Country Analysis12.4.1. South Africa Smart Luggage Market Outlook12.4.2. Saudi Arabia Smart Luggage Market Outlook12.4.3. UAE Smart Luggage Market Outlook 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges13.3. Opportunities 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competition Outlook15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)15.2.1. Barracuda, Inc.15.2.2. Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L15.2.3. Horizn Studios GmbH15.2.4. TraxPack LLC15.2.5. Modobag15.2.6. Delsey S.A.15.2.7. Planet Traveler USA15.2.8. Away Com INC15.2.9. Neit Products Ltd 15.2.10. RIMOWA GmbH & Co Distribution KG 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc93yo

