Global Smart Home Market And Ecosystem 2021-2026 With Leadership Mapping And Profiles Of Key Players Such As Honeywell, Siemens, And Johnson Controls

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen, Smart Furniture), Software & Services, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home market is projected to grow from USD 84.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 138.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The factors such as increasing disposable income of people in developing countries, increasing importance of home monitoring in remote locations, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players are driving the growth of the smart home market. However, concerns associated with security and privacy breaches is the key factor limiting the growth of the smart home market.

Select Highlights

Market for smart furniture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Market for proactive type software and services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Lighting control to hold the second-largest share of the smart home market by 2021

Europe to hold a significant share of the smart home market during the forecast period

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the smart home market on the basis of product, software & services sales channel, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the smart home market and forecasts the same till 2026 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the smart home ecosystem. The report profiles key players in the smart home market with their respective market ranking analysis.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Optimistic Scenario3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Home Market4.2 Smart Home Market, by Product4.3 Smart Home Market, by Software & Service4.4 Smart Home Market, by Sales Channel4.5 Smart Home Market, by Product and Region4.6 Smart Home Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Evolution5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices5.3.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income of People in Developing Economies5.3.1.3 Increasing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations5.3.1.4 Growing Need for Energy-Saving and Low Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions5.3.1.5 Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolio by a Large Number of Players5.3.1.6 Growing Concern About Safety, Security, and Convenience Among General Population5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 More Convenience-Driven Rather Than Being Necessity-Driven Market5.3.2.2 High Cost of Switching for Existing Smart Device Consumers5.3.2.3 Issues Related to Security and Privacy Breaches5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings5.3.3.2 Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data-Connectivity Technology5.3.3.3 Integration of Power Line Communication Technology in Smart Homes5.3.3.4 Rise in Demand for Smart Home Products due to COVID-195.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Difficulties Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionality, and Lack of Open Standards5.3.4.2 Risk of Device Malfunctioning5.3.4.3 Compatibility Issues Between Devices of Different Companies5.4 Supply Chain Analysis5.4.1 Planning and Revising Funds5.4.2 Research & Development (R&D)5.4.3 Assembly, Distribution, and After-Sales Services5.5 Ecosystem5.5.1 Home Automation OEMs5.5.2 Suppliers5.5.3 Smart Home System Integrators5.5.4 Distributors5.6 Trends Impacting Customer's Business5.7 Porter's Five Forces Model5.8 Case Studies5.8.1 ASSA ABLOY's Remote Access Delegation to Buildings Transforms Way Emergency Services Operate Worldwide5.8.2 Johnson Controls' Cooling Solution Help Fiserv ( Europe) to Tackle Maintenance Constraints and Achieve Energy Savings5.8.3 Honeywell (US)'s Security Solution Help Gateway Building ( Australia) Improve Its Security and Visitor Access System5.8.4 Siemens Building Technologies Provides Integrated Solution for Foundation Louis Vuitton Museum in Paris (France)5.8.5 ADT (US) Renders an Advanced Access Control System to Port of Cork ( Ireland)5.9 Technology Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Tariffs5.13 Average Selling Price (ASP) of Various Components of Smart Home Systems

6 Smart Home Market for Software & Services6.1 Introduction6.2 Behavioral6.2.1 Behavioral Software and Services Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period6.3 Proactive6.3.1 Proactive Software and Services Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

7 Smart Home Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Lighting Control7.3 Security and Access Control7.4 HVAC Control7.5 Entertainment Control and Other Controls7.6 Smart Speaker7.7 Home Healthcare7.8 Smart Kitchen7.9 Home Appliances7.10 Smart Furniture7.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Home Products

8 Smart Home Market, by Sales Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Direct Sales Channel8.3 Indirect Sales Channel

9 Geographic Analysis9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 APAC9.5 Rest of the World9.6 COVID-19 Impact on Smart Home Market in Various Regions

10 Protocols and Technologies Used in Smart Homes10.1 Introduction10.2 Cellular Network Technologies10.3 Protocols and Standards10.4 Wireless Communication Technologies

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win11.3 Revenue Analysis11.4 Market Share Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix11.7 Company Product Footprint11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends11.8.3 Others

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Honeywell12.1.2 Siemens12.1.3 Johnson Controls12.1.4 Schneider Electric12.1.5 ASSA ABLOY12.1.6 Amazon12.1.7 Apple12.1.8 ADT12.1.9 Robert Bosch 12.1.10 ABB12.2 Other Key Companies12.2.1 Samsung Electronics12.2.2 Sony12.2.3 Ooma12.2.4 Delta Controls12.2.5 Control412.2.6 Axis Communications12.2.7 Comcast12.2.8 Smarthome12.2.9 Crestron Electronics 12.2.10 Simplisafe 12.2.11 Armorax 12.2.12 Canary 12.2.13 LG Electronics 12.2.14 Lutron 12.2.15 Legrand

