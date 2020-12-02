Global Smart Home Healthcare Market Report 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Healthcare Market Research Report: By Offering, Technology, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home healthcare market is projected to generate a revenue of $96.2 billion by 2030, increasing from $8.7 billion in 2019, advancing at a 26.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The growing healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, rising usage of IoT-connected smart home healthcare devices, surging prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing preference for personalized healthcare are resulting in the expansion of the market. The market is divided into services and solutions, on the basis of the offering.Between the two, the solutions division dominated the market in 2019, owing to the high adoption of fitness trackers and smartwatches by individuals, increasing awareness regarding health and fitness among people, implementation of healthcare platforms by professionals, and rising need for mapping the progress of chronic diseases. The services division is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising need for effective repair and installation services for improved connectivity at home. North America accounted for the largest share of the smart home healthcare market during the historical period (2014-2019), owing to the increasing per capita income, rising investments for technological advancements, presence of major consumer electronics companies that offer advanced products at low prices, and high prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing government initiatives for smart home healthcare, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of mHealth technologies.A key trend being witnessed in the smart home healthcare market is the rising utilization of IoT devices, which is occurring because of the development of advanced products. For example, LifeFone Inc.'s the LifeFone fall detection pendant sends an alarm to the emergency response center in case the user falls. A number of other IoT devices are also available in the market that provide home healthcare services. Owing to increasing awareness, such devices have gained wide popularity across the globe.In conclusion, the market is growing due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing use of IoT devices.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Offering4.1.1.1 Solutions4.1.1.2 Services4.1.1.2.1 Installation and repair4.1.1.2.2 Renovation and customization4.1.2 By Technology4.1.2.1 Wireless4.1.2.2 Wired4.1.3 By Application4.1.3.1 Fall detection and prevention4.1.3.2 Safety and security monitoring4.1.3.3 Health status monitoring4.1.3.4 Nutrition/diet monitoring4.1.3.5 Memory aids4.1.3.6 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increasing popularity of IoT devices in home healthcare4.2.1.2 Rising usage of cube-sized sensors4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Growing demand for IoT-connected smart home healthcare devices4.2.2.2 Rising geriatric population4.2.2.3 Increasing demand for mHealth technologies4.2.2.4 Rising need for personalized healthcare4.2.2.5 Surging prevalence of chronic diseases4.2.2.6 Growing healthcare costs4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Privacy and security issues4.2.3.2 Lack of awareness4.2.3.3 High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Increasing adoption of cloud technology in healthcare4.2.4.2 Emerging economies offer opportunities for market players4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2 Impact of COVID-19 Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 Overview5.2 By Offering5.2.1 Smart Home Healthcare Services Market, by Type5.3 By Technology5.4 By Application5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecasts Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players11.2 Strategic Developments11.2.1 Product Launch11.2.2 Acquisitions11.2.3 Partnerships Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Business Overview12.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3 Key Financial Summary

Apple Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

AT&T Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Medical Guardian LLC

Solution Works LLC

