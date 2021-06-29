Global Smart Glass And Smart Windows Market Report 2021-2031: Latest Innovations And Products Developed By Large Companies And Start-ups

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Glass and Smart Windows 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Glass and Smart Windows 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart glass and windows market is growing fast and has been installed in the commercial aircraft, automobiles and corporate buildings of companies such as Google, Disney, Merck, eBay, Microsoft, Progressive, IBM, Fox News etc.

Market growth is driven by energy efficiency, regulations, health and comfort and smart buildings. The Global Market for Smart Glass and Smart Windows 2021-2031 provides comprehensive analysis the latest innovations and products in Smart Glass and Windows, developed by large companies and start-ups.

Producers have raised over $1 billion in funding over the last few years and the technology is gaining wider commercial traction, driven by demands for privacy, adaptability, information, improved safety, energy savings and living comfort. Despite a rise in market adoption, cost and scalability still remain general challenges for the smart glass industry

Advances in materials science and technology are leading to better buildings and transportation with improved energy efficiency and indoor conditions.

A main focus is on improving windows and glass facades for enhanced comfort, privacy and sustainability. Current practices often lead to huge energy expenditures related to excessive inflow or outflow of energy which need to be balanced by energy-intensive cooling or heating.

With a potential trillion-dollar global addressable market, smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows are increasingly utilized for thermal management, energy efficiency, and privacy applications that by modulating light transmittance when voltage, light, or heat is applied.

These technologies allow for the state of the glass to switch from transparent to translucent, or vice versa. This transition can occur passively or actively depending upon the device technology.

Commercial buildings are the main current market for smart glass, but it is also being increasingly adopted in residential.

Main markets covered include:

Construction glass.

Residential and retail.

Aerospace/aircraft windows.

Automotive (mirrors, sunroofs, glazing)

Report contents include:

Analysis of smart glass and smart windows technologies and supply chain

Analysis of routes to market for film and glass manufacturers

Industry collaborations and licence agreements

Profiles of >50 companies including products, customers, collaborations, target markets, contact details. Companies profiled include View, Halio, SageGlass, Nodis Pte Ltd., Gauzy, Research Frontiers, Miru Smart Technologies and many more.

Historical data, and forecasts (from 2015 to 2031) by smart window type, region and revenues.

Analysis by smart glass and windows technology types:

electrochromic



thermochromic



suspended particle device (SPD)



polymer dispersed liquid crystal smart glass



photochromic



micro-blinds



electrokinetic glass.

Analysis by application markets: Residential and commercial windows, Automotive, Mirrors, Aerospace, Sunglasses and visors, Flexible displays and wearables, Aviation, Healthcare, Projection

Challenges in the smart glass and smart windows industry.

Regional analysis of smart glass and smart windows industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Market drivers1.1.1 Mega-trends1.2 Global market size and opportunity1.2.1 Competitive smart glass technologies1.2.2 Total market revenues, 2015-20311.2.3 Competitive landscape1.3 Global manufacturers1.4 Routes to market1.5 Smart glass and windows revenues by markets, 2014-20311.5.1 Residential and commercial glazing1.5.2 Automotive windows and glass1.6 Smart glass and windows revenues by technology, 2014-20311.7 Smart glass and windows revenues by region, 2014-20311.8 Market and technical challenges1.9 Future of smart glass1.9.1 Need for innovation1.9.2 Reducing costs1.9.3 Integration with building systems/Internet of things (IoT)1.9.4 Energy efficiency and regulations in buildings1.9.5 Photovoltaic smart glass1.9.6 Smart building integration1.9.7 Faster switching times1.9.8 Applications in healthcare1.10 Market investments 2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4 INTRODUCTION4.1 What is smart glass?4.2 Smart windows4.3 Types of smart glass4.3.1 Passive smart glass4.3.2 Active smart glass4.4 Comparison of smart glass technologies4.5 Nanomaterials in smart glass 5 SWOT ANALYSIS 6 ELECTROCHROMIC SMART GLASS6.1 Technology description6.2 Benefits6.3 Shortcomings6.4 Markets6.4.1 Residential and commercial windows6.4.2 Automotive6.4.2.1 Mirrors6.4.3 Aerospace6.4.4 Sunglasses and visors6.4.5 Flexible displays and wearables6.5 Prices6.6 Global revenues6.7 Companies 7 THERMOCHROMIC SMART GLASS7.1 Technology description7.2 Benefits7.3 Shortcomings7.4 Markets7.5 Prices7.6 Global revenues7.7 Companies 8 SUSPENDED PARTICLE DEVICE (SPD) SMART GLASS8.1 Technology description8.2 Benefits8.3 Shortcomings8.4 Markets8.4.1 Windows8.4.2 Automotive8.4.3 Aviation8.5 Prices8.6 Global revenues8.7 Companies 9 POLYMER DISPERSED LIQUID CRYSTAL SMART GLASS (PDLC)9.1 Technology description9.2 Benefits9.3 Shortcomings9.4 Markets9.5 Prices9.6 Global revenues9.7 Companies 10 OTHER TECHNOLOGIES10.1 PHOTOCHROMIC SMART GLASS10.1.1 Technology analysis10.1.2 Markets10.2 MICRO-BLINDS10.2.1 Technology analysis10.2.2 Benefits10.3 ELECTROKINETIC GLASS10.3.1 Technology analysis10.3.2 Companies 11 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Disney

eBay

Fox News

Gauzy

Google

Halio

IBM

Merck

Microsoft

Miru Smart Technologies

Nodis Pte Ltd.

Progressive

Research Frontiers

SageGlass

View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba5fo6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-glass-and-smart-windows-market-report-2021-2031-latest-innovations-and-products-developed-by-large-companies-and-start-ups-301322220.html

SOURCE Research and Markets