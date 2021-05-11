Global Smart Food Market Technologies, Solutions And Applications 2021-2026: The Role Of Technologies In Reducing Costs, Improving Revenues, And Optimizing Overall Value Throughout The Ecosystem

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Food Market by Technologies, Solutions and Applications 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report evaluates the technologies, solutions, and related market opportunities for leveraging these next generation food system technologies.

The report includes analysis of the food ecosystem and the role of technologies in reducing costs, improving revenues, and optimizing overall value throughout the ecosystem. The report includes detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts for 2021 through 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Integrated applications play a key role in the smart farming ecosystem

The technology solution market segment is expected to grow at 15.8% CAGR

Plant farming applications will hold 25% of the smart food technology solution market

Integration of AI and IoT (AIoT) plays a key role in AgriTech and smart food delivery systems

The smart food marketplace is a combination of both consumer market and technology solutions. The consumer market includes the sales solutions and processes of different types of end products made from various types of smart foods. At the same time, use of technology across the value chain from food production to customer purchase creates a separate market for smart food technology.

Smart food represents those products, services, and processes that support the intelligent production, logistics, and sales of food. The smart food ecosystem is rapidly evolving as constituents in the value chain are aggressively integrating advanced technologies such as AI, advanced data analytics, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies throughout food systems.

IoT alone is anticipated to generate substantial savings on the supply-side of the food ecosystem as IoT in Agriculture enables significant cost savings due to operational efficiency improvements, which translate into lower labor costs as well as more efficient use of inputs to production such as fossil fuels, water, fertilizer, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 Smart Food and Smart Food Systems2.2 Smart Food Consumer vs. Technology Market2.3 Urban Population, Spending Pattern, and Smart Dietary2.4 Food Preservation Techniques and R&D Activities2.5 Smart Farming Application2.5.1 Integrated Application Framework2.5.2 Large Scale Pilots2.5.3 Critical Success Factors2.5.4 Food Ecosystem Supply-side Impacts

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis3.1 Farm to Fork IoT Value Chain3.2 M2M Architecture and FMIS Platform3.3 Smart Farming and IoT Technology3.4 Food Safety and Food Security3.5 Digital Signage and AI3.6 Big Data and Machine Learning3.7 Business Model Evolution3.7.1 Business Model Example3.7.2 Business Model Testing3.8 Smart Food Initiative

4.0 Company Analysis4.1 Amazon4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company4.3 Arla Foods4.4 AVEKA Group4.5 Balchem Corporation4.6 BASF SE4.7 Cargill Inc.4.8 Firmenich SA4.9 Coca Cola Company4.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc4.11 Ingredion Incorporated4.12 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.4.13 Kellogg Company4.14 Kerry Group4.15 Nestle SA4.16 PepsiCo Inc.4.17 FrieslandCampina4.18 Sensient Technologies Corporation4.19 Symrise4.20 Tate & Lyle plc

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 20265.1 Global Smart Food Market 2021 - 20265.1.1 Global Smart Food Market by Segment5.1.1.1 Global Smart Food Consumer Market by Food Type5.1.1.2 Global Smart Food Consumer Market by End Product5.1.2 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Solution Type5.1.2.1 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Hardware and Component Type5.1.2.2 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Software Type5.1.2.3 Global Smart Food Technology Market by FMIS Platform Type5.1.2.4 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Communication Technology Type5.1.2.5 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Service Type5.1.3 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Application5.1.3.1 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Plant Farming Application5.1.3.2 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Livestock Farming Application5.1.3.3 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Food Processing Application5.1.3.4 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Logistics and Distribution Application5.1.3.5 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Wholesale and Retail Application5.1.3.6 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Consumer Application5.2 Global Smart Food Market by Region 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

