Global Smart Education & Learning Market Report 2021: Shifting Preference Of Education Institutes, Students And Corporates Towards Smart Methods Of Learning Is Expected To Propel The Market Through 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Education & Learning Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Learning Type, By Learning Mode, By Type of Content, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Education & Learning Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Smart Education & Learning Market is driven by the rise in the number of virtual schools.Additionally, shifting preference of education institutes, students and corporates towards smart methods of learning is expected to propel the market through 2026. Besides, emergence of connected devices and BYOD concept is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, proactive initiatives by the different governments across the globe is expected to positively impact the market growth over the next few years. However, high infrastructural costs and implementation costs can hamper the market growth through 2026. Moreover, security and privacy issues can further impede the market growth.The Global Smart Education & Learning Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, learning type, learning mode, type of content, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The service segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand from end-users since it ensures effective functioning of software throughout the process. Based on learning mode, the market can be fragmented into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, collaborative learning and others. The simulation based segment is expected to dominate the market through 2026 owing to the continuous technological advancements in the integration of cognitive and technical skills. Based on end-user, the market can be split into enterprises and academics. The academics segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the continuous ongoing improvement in educational infrastructure and customization of learning and assessment processes.Regionally, the Global Smart Education & Learning Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall smart education & learning market owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure and growing adoption of technologies in educational institutions.The major players operating in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market are Blackboard, IBM Corporation, Samsung, SMART Technologies, Adobe Systems, Inc., Saba Software, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Smart education & learning provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to smart education & learning

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Education & Learning Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)6.2.1.1. By Hardware (Interactive Displays v/s Interactive Projectors)6.2.1.2. By Software (Integrated Solution v/s Standalone Solution)6.2.1.3. By Service (Professional v/s Managed)6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)6.2.3. By Learning Type (Synchronous v/s Asynchronous)6.2.4. By Learning Mode ((Virtual Instructor-led Training, Simulation-based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Adaptive Learning, Collaborative Learning, Others)6.2.5. By Type of Content (Audio-Based Content, Text Content, Video-based Content)6.2.6. By End User (Enterprises v/s Academics)6.2.7. By Company (2020)6.2.8. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Deployment Mode7.2.3. By Learning Type7.2.4. By Learning Mode7.2.5. By Type of Content7.2.6. By End User7.2.7. By Country7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis7.3.1. China Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook7.3.2. India Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook7.3.3. Australia Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook7.3.4. Japan Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook7.3.5. South Korea Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook 8. Europe Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Deployment Mode8.2.3. By Learning Type8.2.4. By Learning Mode8.2.5. By Type of Content8.2.6. By End User8.2.7. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. France Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook8.3.2. Germany Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook8.3.3. United Kingdom Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook8.3.4. Italy Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook8.3.5. Spain Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook 9. North America Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Deployment Mode9.2.3. By Learning Type9.2.4. By Learning Mode9.2.5. By Type of Content9.2.6. By End User9.2.7. By Country9.3. North America: Country Analysis9.3.1. United States Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook9.3.2. Mexico Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook9.3.3. Canada Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook 10. South America Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Component10.2.2. By Deployment Mode10.2.3. By Learning Type10.2.4. By Learning Mode10.2.5. By Type of Content10.2.6. By End User10.2.7. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook10.3.2. Argentina Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook10.3.3. Colombia Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast 11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Component11.2.2. By Deployment Mode11.2.3. By Learning Type11.2.4. By Learning Mode11.2.5. By Type of Content11.2.6. By End User11.2.7. By Country11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook11.3.3. UAE Smart Education & Learning Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Blackboard Inc.14.2. IBM Corporation14.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.14.4. SMART Technologies Inc,14.5. Adobe Systems, Inc.14.6. Saba Software Inc.14.7. Oracle Corporation14.8. SAP SE14.9. Microsoft Corporation14.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkewnx

