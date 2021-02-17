Global Smart E-Drive Market Report 2021: Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others) & Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Nickel-based, Solid State Battery, Others)

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart e-Drive Market By Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV), By Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others), By Drive Type, By Application, By Battery Type, By Demand...

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart e-Drive Market By Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV), By Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others), By Drive Type, By Application, By Battery Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart E-Drive Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

The Global Smart E-Drive Market is driven by the increasing air pollution and climate change. This has led to the need for reducing the greenhouse gases emissions. This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2026.

Additionally, stringent government policies and mandates for fleet level emissions are further expected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, benefits such as reliability, weight & space reductions, compact size, lesser emissions have drastically increased the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

However, high cost of the technology can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, lack of infrastructure and long term ROI can further restrict the market growth over the next few years.

The Global Smart E-Drive Market is segmented based on vehicle type, component, drive type, application, battery type, demand category, company and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be categorized into HEV, PHEV and BEV. The PHEV segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their better fuel efficiencies, cost-effectiveness and lower vehicular emissions.

While, the HEV segment is expected to register significant growth on account of the increased acceptance from the customers. Based on drive type, the market can be fragmented into FWD, RWD and AWD. The FWD segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its low cost and fuel efficiency. On the contrary, AWD is expected to witness the highest growth attributable to the benefits such as better acceleration, traction and towing capabilities offered by AWD.

Regionally, the Global Smart E-Drive Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall smart e-drive market owing to the growing demand for green vehicles. Additionally, the growing need for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart e-Drive Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Smart e-Drive Market Outlook

6.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV, BEV)

6.2.2. By Component (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery, Others)

6.2.3. By Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD)

6.2.4. By Application (E-Axle, Wheel Drive)

6.2.5. By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Nickel-based, Solid state battery, Others)

6.2.6. By Demand Category (OEM v/s Aftermarket)

6.2.7. By Company (2020)

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Smart e-Drive Market Outlook

7.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Component

7.2.3. By Drive Type

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Battery Type

7.2.6. By Demand Category

7.2.7. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Smart e-Drive Market Outlook

8.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Component

8.2.3. By Drive Type

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Battery Type

8.2.6. By Demand Category

8.2.7. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Smart e-Drive Market Outlook

9.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Component

9.2.3. By Drive Type

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By Battery Type

9.2.6. By Demand Category

9.2.7. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Smart e-Drive Market Outlook

10.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Component

10.2.3. By Drive Type

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By Battery Type

10.2.6. By Demand Category

10.2.7. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Smart e-Drive Market Outlook

11.1. Market Drive Type & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Component

11.2.3. By Drive Type

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By Battery Type

11.2.6. By Demand Category

11.2.7. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Magna International Inc.

14.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3. GKN plc

14.4. Hitachi Ltd.

14.5. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

14.6. Continental AG

14.7. Siemens AG

14.8. Schaeffler AG

14.9. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.10. BorgWarner Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtl83m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-e-drive-market-report-2021-component-power-electronics-e-brake-booster-inverter-motor-battery-others--battery-type-lithium-ion-nickel-based-solid-state-battery-others-301230167.html

SOURCE Research and Markets