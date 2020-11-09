Global Smart Bed Market By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis And Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Bed Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. A smart bed is a technologically progressed bed incorporated with different features, for example, sleep monitoring framework and others. These smart beds are furnished with touch-free sensors situated under the sleeping pad. The smart bed assists to maintain well-being by monitoring the person's pulse, breath rate, movement, and others. Smart beds are broadly utilized by the healthcare sector for checking the health of the patients.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983170/?utm_source=PRN Expanding investments in sleep innovation attributable to the higher adoption of the prosperity of patients are resulting in demand for Smart beds. Furthermore, the developing infiltration of Smart homes is additionally boosting the market. The expanding significance of quality sleep among adults is paving way for significant investments towards cutting-edge sleep items. The correct type of rest forestalls disease, eases pain, builds efficiency, and makes individuals more joyful. Higher occurrences of sleep issues among adults are an essential factor that is drawing a lot of attention towards the idea of quality sleep, in this manner offering high scope for smart beds. For example, pervasive sleep disorders in the U.S. comprise a public health pandemic. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of every three adults do not get satisfactory sleep. Likewise, as indicated by the University of Pennsylvania, one out of four adults in the U.S. develops sleep deprivation every year.The smart beds market is profoundly competitive. Organizations are focusing on growing their product offerings and are adopting innovative technologies owing to fulfill customer need for cutting edge smart beds. Furthermore, an expanding number of organizations entering the business and planning on new item launches is energizing the market development. For example, in February 2019, Ford Motor Company launched a smart bed model that utilizes conveyor belt innovation to keep co-sleeping issues at a distance. This lane-keeping bed was made as a feature of Ford interventions, an exploratory venture of the organization's innovation pointed toward handling regular issues.Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Online and Other Distribution Channels. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential, Hospital, Hospitality and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sleep Number Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.), Ascion, LLC, Responsive Surface Technology LLC (ReST), Hi-Interiors Srl, Ultimate Smart Bed, and Vista Medical, Ltd. (BodiTrak).Strategies deployed in Smart Bed MarketAug-2020: Sleep Number made improvements to its 360 Smart Bed with SleepIQ technology. The advancements to 360 smart beds include new temperature-balancing layers and proprietary comfort technologies that provide a cooler, drier sleep environment. The beds also are designed for more closely contouring to the body for greater support and spinal alignment, increased pressure relief, and reduced motion transfer.Jul-2020: Responsive Surface Technology, LLC (ReST) collaborated with Purple Innovation, the leader in comfort innovation and the inventors of the renowned Purple Grid. Integrating both smart and comfort technologies, ReST is pioneering a new era in sleep coupling an artificial intelligence-powered smart bed with a science-based material that eliminates pressure by being both soft and supportive as well as comfortably cool.Apr-2020: Stryker introduced a low-cost, limited release emergency response bed to help health care providers with care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency relief bed helps emergency responders and caregivers move and position patients efficiently during this critical time.Jan-2020: ReST came into partnership with BedJet, a technology company that is re-imagining the bedroom and sleep experience. The partnership was aimed to offer customers the opportunity to add rapid heating, cooling, and climate control to the ReST Bed's existing smart bed capabilities. The ReST Bed senses a sleeper's position and makes automatic real-time adjustments.Aug-2019: Hi-Interiors released a new version of its Hi-Bed. The bed has a system to measure sleep-cycle and bodyweight. Also, the HiBed sports have a 4K projector that can be connected to a tablet, smartphone, or PC, plus a retractable 70-inch screen and hi-fi speakers hidden into the frame.Jan-2019: Hill-Rom launched the Hill-Rom Centrella Smart+ bed in the UAE. The Centrella Smart+ bed also integrates Hill-Rom's advanced NaviCare Patient Safety System, which brings together technology, services, clinical programs, and clinical expertise to help prevent and reduce the risk of falls. This bed was launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2017.Dec-2018: Hill-Rom partnered with EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions across the care continuum. Under this partnership, the latter company integrated its continuous contact-free heart rate and respiratory rate sensing and analytics technology into Hill-Rom's Centrella Smart+ bed platform. The Centrella bed allows for continuous monitoring of patients' heart and respiratory rates over 100 times per minute without ever touching the patient. EarlySense technology alerts clinicians to potential patient deterioration events much earlier than traditional monitoring methods, enabling health teams to intervene and avoid "failure to rescue" scenarios more effectively.Aug-2018: Stryker announced its partnership with Ascom, the global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The partnership aimed to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker's iBed Wireless Smart bed system. This clinical integration can help prevent patient falls by enabling automatic remote monitoring of bed status, checking for compliance with hospital protocol, and alerting staff to potential patient safety risk conditions.Jun-2018: ReST signed a partnership agreement with Hilding Anders, the leading bedding and mattress group in Europe, Russia, and Asia. Following the partnership, Hilding Anders, a KKR portfolio company, licensed the ReST's smart bed technology that has been used in manufacturing and distribution across the group's markets in Europe, Russia, and Asia. Based on this partnership, Hilding Anders would launch a smart bed in Europe, Russia, and Asia under its respective market-leading local brands.Feb-2018: Sleep Number teamed up with the National Football League. The collaboration was focused on helping the players get better sleep. Following the collaboration, every player in the league has been offered a Sleep Number 360 smart bed with Sleep IQ technology. The goal is for the technology to be used to help player's health and performance.Scope of the StudyMarket Segmentation:By Distribution Channels• Specialty Stores• Supermarket/ Hypermarket• Online• Other Distribution ChannelsBy Applications• Residential• Hospital• Hospitality• Other ApplicationsBy Geography• North Americao USo Canadao Mexicoo Rest of North America• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Russiao Spaino Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Singaporeo Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• LAMEAo Brazilo Argentinao UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Nigeriao Rest of LAMEACompanies Profiled• Sleep Number Corporation• Stryker Corporation• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.• Invacare Corporation• Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. 