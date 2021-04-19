Global Smart And Advanced Materials Building Applications And Market Report 2021: Market Revenues And Forecasts By Technology Area To 2031

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Materials and Technologies for Smart and Sustainable Buildings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Due to evolving standards for building regulations and demand for occupant comfort, the performance of building envelopes continues to improve.

Buildings account for ~30-40% of the world's total primary energy, and the benefits of energy efficient buildings are numerous, from better thermal comfort to longer buildings lifecycle. In order to adhere to regulations, many new buildings are required to meet energy efficiency targets.

These targets are increasingly met through technology, and in most cases rely on advanced materials, either by developing new materials or modifying existing ones.

The use of advanced materials, nanomaterials, and smart materials, is now driving improved building envelope performance by allowing reconciliation of the architectural features of buildings with the new challenges of energy and environmental efficiency.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for advanced materials in smart and sustainable buildings.

Revenues for smart and advanced materials building applications and markets.

In-depth technology analysis.

In depth market analysis.

Profiles of over 210 companies in the smart and sustainable buildings market. Companies profiled include View, Inc., ChromoGenics AB, RavenWindow, Research Frontiers, Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Blueshift Materials, Inc., Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Acoustic Metamaterials Group Limited, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, re-fer AG, Awaji Materia Co., Ltd., Phononic Vibes, Croda, HeatVentors, Solaxess SA and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 What are smart buildings?1.2 Market drivers1.3 Environmental, social, and economic benefits1.3.1.1 Smart, sustainable, and inclusive buildings1.3.1.2 Zero-energy buildings1.3.2 Green buildings1.4 Energy consumption1.5 Traditional construction materials with new properties1.6 Smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows1.7 Advanced thermal and sound insulation1.8 Smart lighting1.9 Smart coatings1.10 Energy harvesting1.11 Bio-perceptive building envelopes1.12 Market revenues and forecasts, by technology area to 2031 2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4 SMART GLASS AND WINDOWS4.1 What is smart glass?4.2 Market drivers for smart glass4.3 Smart windows4.4 Types of smart glass4.4.1 Passive smart glass4.4.2 Active smart glass4.5 Comparison of smart glass technologies4.6 Nanomaterials in smart glass4.7 Competitive landscape4.8 Manufacturers4.9 Routes to market4.9.1 Residential and commercial glazing4.10 Market and technical challenges4.11 Future of smart glass4.12 Advanced materials for smart glass and windows4.12.1 Electrochromic (EC) smart glass4.12.2 Thermochromic smart glass4.12.3 Suspended particle device (SPD) smart glass4.12.4 Polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) smart glass4.12.5 Photochromic smart glass4.12.6 Micro-blinds4.12.7 Electrokinetic glass4.12.8 Other advanced glass technologies4.12.8.2 Heat insulation solar glass (HISG) 5 THERMAL AND SOUND INSULATION5.1 Market drivers5.2 Advanced materials for thermal and sound insulation5.2.1 Super-Insulating materials5.2.2 Transparent and flexible thermal insulation windows5.2.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP)5.2.4 Aerogels5.2.4.1 Commercially available aerogels5.2.4.2 Silica aerogels5.2.4.3 Aerogel-like polymer foams5.2.4.4 Biobased aerogels (bio-aerogels)5.2.4.5 Thermal and sound insulation5.2.4.6 Companies5.2.5 Transparent Insulation Materials (TIM)5.2.5.1 Flat-plate solar collectors5.2.5.2 Solar walls5.2.6 Metamaterials5.2.6.1 Metasurfaces5.2.6.2 Types of metamaterials5.2.6.3 Sound insulation5.2.6.4 Companies5.2.7 Graphene5.2.7.1 Graphene foam5.2.8 Nanofiber-based insulation material5.2.9 Shape memory5.2.9.1 Sound absorption 6 ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS6.1 Market drivers6.2 Concrete additives6.2.1 Graphene6.2.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)6.2.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)6.2.4 Cellulose nanofibers6.2.5 Nanosilica6.2.6 Nano-titania (TiO2)6.2.7 Zycosoil6.2.8 Phase change materials6.2.9 Self-healing materials6.2.9.1 Extrinsic self-healing6.2.9.2 Capsule-based6.2.9.3 Vascular self-healing6.2.9.4 Intrinsic self-healing6.2.9.5 Healing volume6.2.9.6 Self-healing concrete6.3 Self-sensing concrete6.4 3D printing construction materials6.5 Environment-adaptive skin facades6.6 Companies6.7 Memory steel6.7.1 Shape memory alloys6.7.2 Companies6.8 Biomaterials6.8.1 Mycelium6.9 Double-skin facades 7 VIBRATION DAMPENING7.1 Market drivers7.2 Advanced materials for vibration dampeners7.2.1 Passive vibration mitigation materials7.2.2 Smart vibration mitigation materials7.2.2.1 Metamaterials7.2.2.2 Shape memory materials7.2.2.3 Carbon nanotubes7.2.2.4 Magnetorheological fluid (MRF)7.2.2.5 Magnetostrictive materials7.3 Companies 8 SMART COATINGS AND FILMS8.1 Market drivers8.2 Advanced materials for smart coatings and films8.2.1 Cool roofs8.2.2 Antireflective glazing8.2.3 Metamaterials8.2.3.1 Cooling films8.2.4 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings8.2.5 Hydrophobic coatings8.2.6 Superhydrophobic surfaces8.2.7 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean coatings8.2.8 Advanced antimicrobial coatings8.2.9 Thermally insulating paint8.2.9.1 Aerogels 9 SMART AIR FILTRATION AND HVAC9.1 Market drivers9.2 Advanced materials for smart filtration and HVAC9.2.1 Carbon nanotubes9.2.2 Graphene9.2.3 Nanofibers9.2.4 Nanosilver9.2.5 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)9.2.6 Phase change materials9.2.7 Nano-TiO2 photocatalyst coatings9.2.8 Self-healing coatings9.3 Companies 10 HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY10.1 Market drivers10.2 Advanced materials for heating and energy efficiency10.2.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)10.2.2 Phase change materials10.2.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials10.2.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials10.2.2.3 Eutectic mixtures10.2.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs10.2.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials10.2.2.6 PCMS in buildings and construction10.3 Companies 11 ENERGY HARVESTING11.1 Market drivers11.2 Advanced materials for building energy harvesting11.2.1 Piezoelectric materials11.2.2 Thermoelectric materials11.2.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)11.2.4 Bioadaptive glazing11.3 Companies 12 SMART SENSORS12.1 Market drivers12.2 Types of smart building sensors12.3 Applications12.3.1.1 Temperature sensors12.3.1.2 Humidity sensors12.3.1.3 Sensors for air quality12.3.1.4 CO2 sensors for energy efficient buildings12.4 Companies 13 SMART LIGHTING13.1 Advanced materials for smart lighting13.1.1 LEDs13.1.2 Organic LEDs (OLEDs)13.1.3 Quantum dots13.1.4 Flexible lighting13.2 Companies 14 RISK ASSESSMENT AND ANALYSIS 15 REFERENCES

