Global Small Household Appliances Market Forecast To 2024 - A US$159.49 Billion Market By 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Household Appliances Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Household Appliances Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small household appliances market is forecasted to reach US$159.49 billion in 2024, growing from US$115.30 billion in 2020. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the global small household appliances market was driven by various factors like increasing global population, surging GDP per capita, rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone users and upsurge in the working population. The market growth is predicted to be driven by various market trends like rising global urban population, growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and evolving consumer needs & lifestyle. The market is expected to face privacy threats which are likely to hamper the market growth.

The global small household appliances market has been segmented into the following regions: the US, China and Rest of World. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by the US segment, followed by China. The US small household appliances market by product category can be segmented as follows: personal care, home environment, cooking and food preparation. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by the personal care segment, followed by the home environment segment, cooking and food preparation, respectively. China small household appliances market by product category can be segmented into the following four segments: cooking, home environment, food preparation and personal care. In 2019, the highest share of the China market was held by the cooking segment, followed by home environment, food preparation and personal care, respectively.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global small household appliances market with a potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (the US and China ) have been analyzed.

) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Spectrum Brands, JS Global Lifestyle Company, Zojirushi Corporation and Hamilton Beach Brands) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Household Appliances1.2 Major Appliances (White Goods)1.3 Small Appliances1.4 Consumer Electronics (Brown Goods)1.5 Networking & Recycling of Home Appliances

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact on Global Economy

3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Household Appliances Market by Value3.2 Global Household Appliances Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Household Appliances Market by Category3.3.1 Global Major Household Appliances Market by Value3.3.2 Global Major Household Appliances Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Small Household Appliances Market by Value3.3.4 Global Small Household Appliances Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Selected Kitchen Appliances Market by Value3.3.6 Global Selected Kitchen Appliances Market Forecast by Value 3.4 Global Small Household Appliances Market by Region

4. Regional Markets

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Surging Global Population5.1.2 Increasing GDP Per Capita5.1.3 Surge in Single-Person Household5.1.4 Rising Internet Penetration5.1.5 Escalating Middle Class Population5.1.6 Surging E-Commerce5.1.7 Upsurge in Working Population5.1.8 Increasing Youth Population5.1.9 Rising Smartphone Users 5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Escalating Urbanization5.2.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in Household Appliances5.2.3 Technological Innovations in Kitchen Appliances5.2.4 Evolving Consumer Needs & Lifestyle5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Surging Privacy Threats

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Hamilton Beach Brands

JS Global Lifestyle Company

Panasonic Corporation

Spectrum Brands

Whirlpool Corporation

Zojirushi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4v45n

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-small-household-appliances-market-forecast-to-2024---a-us159-49-billion-market-by-2024--301201285.html

SOURCE Research and Markets