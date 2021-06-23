Global Sleeping Mattress Market (2021 To 2027) - By Product Type, End-user And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleeping Mattress Market by Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleeping mattress market size was valued at $33,215.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39,961.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.Sleeping mattress is designed to be used as a bed, which is filled with a cushioning material intended for sleeping. Sleeping mattresses are available in a plethora of materials such as foam, latex, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses, which cater to the consumer needs. Furthermore, the engaged players keep coming up with innovative products such as mattress cooling app and contactless sleep tracker, which are installed under the mattress to stay relevant in the highly competitive market.The growth of the global sleeping mattress market is driven by factors such as infrastructural developments, owing to rise in number of hospitality and residential units. In addition, the demand for luxury and customized mattresses is expected to rise. As the mattresses are the indicator of quality of life of an individual and not just limited up to consumer durable market product. Furthermore, with an upsurge in disposable income and rise in affluent population, premium products are likely to gain high traction in upcoming years, thereby propelling the growth.The prevalence of sleeping disorders such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy is increasing at an alarming rate, owing to inappropriate sleep and health issues. As a result, engaged players are venturing on smart mattresses with artificial intelligence-based technology, which can detect human health and monitor the heart rate and blood pressure while an individual is sleeping. Furthermore, such mattresses can adjusts the temperature accordingly. Such innovations are likely to provide remunerative opportunities for the players' active in the market.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global sleeping mattress market in the initial quarter and the sales of mattresses dropped drastically; however, the market players adopted the change and shifted toward the omnichannel approach. Furthermore, engaged stakeholders in the industry have come up with novel innovations to lure consumers. For instance, antivirus sleeping mattress does not let bacteria or virus survive longer over the surface of the mattress and provides safety for the sleeper. Thus, such mattresses have gained high traction in the market during the pandemic period.The global sleeping mattress market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid. By end user, it is segregated into residential and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, Australia, India, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The major players operating in the global market are Kurl-on Ltd., Leggett & Platt, Paramount Beds Co. Ltd., Saatva, Serta Simmons, Silentnight groups, Sleep Number Corporation, Tempur Sealy, Spring Air, and Kingsdown.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Growing urbanization and rapid expansion of hospitality industry to drive market proliferation.3.3.1.2. Increase in prevalence of back and posture-related concerns positively impacting global market3.3.1.3. Rapid innovation in sleeping mattress providing impetus to the market3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Rise in prevalence of bed allergies3.3.2.2. Counterfeit products challenging market expansion3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Recycling of mattresses to provide new opportunities for engaged stakeholders3.3.3.2. Health monitoring through sleeping mattress to gain traction in upcoming years3.4. Impact of COVID-19 3.4.1. Multiple scenario3.5. Value chain analysis3.6. Pricing analysis3.7. Parent market analysis3.8. Consumer behavior analysis3.9. Top player positioning CHAPTER 4: SLEEPING MATTRESS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Foam4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Inner spring4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4. Latex4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis by country4.5. Hybrid4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast4.5.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: SLEEPING MATTRESS MARKET, BY END USER5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Residential5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Commercial5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: SLEEPING MATTRESS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Online6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Offline6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: SLEEPING MATTRESS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top winning strategies8.2. Top winning strategies8.3. Product mapping8.4. Competitive dashboard8.5. Competitive heatmap8.6. Key developments8.6.1. Acquisition8.6.2. Business expansion8.6.3. Product launch8.7. Top player positioning CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. KINGSDOWN9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executive9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. KURL-ON ENTERPRISE Ltd.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executive9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Business performance9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. Leggett & Platt Incorporated9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executive9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executive9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.: Revenue share by segment, 2019 (%)9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. Saatva9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executive9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. SERTA SIMMONS9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executive9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. Silentnight Group9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executive9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. Sleep Number Corporation9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executive9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. R&D Expenditure9.8.7. Business performance9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. SPRING AIR9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. Tempur Sealy International, Inc9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executive9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. Business performance9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hkt99?

