Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Markets Report 2021: Company Profiles, SWCNTS Markets, Pricing, Production Capacity, Applications, Overview & Assessments

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) are one-atom-thick rolled-up graphene sheets, typically with diameters between 0.6 and 2.0 nm and lengths up to 500 mm.

Due to these unique properties, SWCNTs have great potential for utilisation as a multi-functional additive and as the basis for creating new products with previously unattainable properties. And this can be achieved using a very low concentration of SWCNTs - starting from 0.01% of the total weight of the material.

However, SWCNTs have not been used in industry until recently owing to the absence of technology for their mass production and, as a consequence, their high price. This has recently charge due to improvements in manufacturing and capacity increases and they are finding wider application in thin-film transistors, fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, rubber, composites, coatings and more.

Owing to their unique structure, they exhibit excellent electronic, thermal, and mechanical properties including:

Incredible strength (they are 100 times stronger than steel at one sixth the weight);

Electrical conductivity as high as copper, but five times lighter;

Thermal conductivity as high as diamond (up to 1000oC);

Huge surface area;

Highest length-to-diameter ratio;

Flexibility;

Thermal stability;

Lightweight;

Chemical inertness (SWCNTs are compatible with almost all materials).

Report contents include:

Properties of SWCNTs.

Assessment of economic prospects of the market for SWCNTs

Market trends impacting the market for SWCNTs

Main applications and markets for SWCNTs. Markets covered include composites, coatings, rubber additives, batteries, fuel cells, supercapacitors, construction materials, thermal interphase materials (TIM), plastics, electronics, power cables, adhesives and lubricants.

Demand for SWCNTs by market

SWCNT market demand forecast (tons), 2018-2030

Annual production capacity of the key SWCNT producers

In-depth SWCNT producer profiles. Producers profiled include Chasm Advanced Materials, Meijo Nano Carbon, Nanointegris, Nano-C, OCSiAl , Thomas Swan and Zeon Nano Technology.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Unique properties1.2 Advantages of SWCNTs over other carbon-based materials as conductive additives1.3 Other types of carbon nanotubes and related materials1.4 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) gaining market traction 2 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES2.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) market2.1.1 Global MWCNT market consumption2.1.2 Production capacities in 20212.1.3 Applications2.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) market2.2.1 Global SWCNT market consumption2.2.2 Production capacities 3 SWCNT PRICING 4 MARKETS FOR SWCNTS4.1 COMPOSITES4.1.1 Market overview4.1.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts4.1.2.1 Market assessment4.1.2.2 Market demand for SWCNTs in thermosets and thermoplastics4.1.3 Metal-matrix composites4.1.3.1 Market assessment4.1.3.2 Market demand for SWCNTs in metal-matrix composites4.2 COATINGS4.2.1 Market overview4.2.2 Market assessment4.2.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in coatings4.3 RUBBER ADDITIVES4.3.1 Tyres4.3.1.1 Market overview4.3.1.2 Market assessment4.3.1.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in tyres4.3.2 Rubber technical goods4.3.2.1 Market overview4.3.2.2 Market demand for SWCNTs in rubber technical goods4.4 FUEL CELLS4.4.1 Market overview4.4.2 Market assessment4.4.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in rubber technical goods4.5 CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS4.5.1 Cement4.5.1.1 Market overview4.5.1.2 Market assessment4.5.1.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in cement4.6 ANTI-STATIC PLASTICS4.6.1 Market overview4.6.2 Market assessment4.6.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in anti-static plastics4.7 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS4.7.1 Market overview4.7.2 Market assessment4.7.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in transparent conductive films4.8 POWER CABLES4.8.1 Market overview4.8.2 Market assessment4.8.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in power cables4.9 ADHESIVES4.9.1 Market overview4.9.2 Market assessment4.9.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in adhesives4.10 LUBRICANTS4.10.1 Market overview4.10.2 Market assessment4.10.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in lubricants4.11 BATTERIES4.11.1 Market overview4.11.2 Market assessment4.11.3 Market demand for SWCNTs in batteries4.12 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS4.12.1 Market overview4.13 SUPERCAPACITORS4.13.1 Market overview 5 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES 6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 7 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0wn50

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-walled-carbon-nanotubes-markets-report-2021-company-profiles-swcnts-markets-pricing-production-capacity-applications-overview--assessments-301296824.html

SOURCE Research and Markets