Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Report 2021 - Commercialization Of SPECT/CT Systems With Enhanced Features Surges
Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$298.9 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism in COVID-19 Patients
- A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
- Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning
- Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years
- Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand
- Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 45 Featured)
- Bruker Corporation
- Digirad Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- GE Healthcare
- Invicro, LLC
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- MR Solutions Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Trifoil Imaging, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market
- Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$ Million for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024 & 2025
- Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT
- SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging
- Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth
- Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type
- Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems Augurs Well
- Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
- SPECT-CT
- Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features Surges
- SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage
- Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities
- Proper Selection of Isotopes - Highly Important for SPECT
- Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems
- PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
- Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market
- Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
- Technological Advancements in the Recent Past
- Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)
- Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT System
- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
- Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 45
