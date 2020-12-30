Global Single-cell Sequencing Services And Technologies Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Patent Analysis And Profiles Of Service Providers & Technology Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the future opportunities associated with single-cell sequencing services/technologies. One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as number of single-cell samples sequenced annually, average cost of sequencing, and growth trends across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030. Single-cell sequencing techniques offer many advantages over traditional genomic analyses, enabling the detection of complex and rare cell populations, and elucidating development trajectories of distinct cell lineages. Despite the potential to be used across diverse segments in biotechnology and medical research, this technique is still limited to early-stage research activities. This is primarily attributed to certain challenges associated with data processing and quality control. Further, the lack of versatile in silico tools is also considered among the major roadblocks to meaningful analysis and interpretation of single cell sequencing data. Additionally, the high cost of process execution and affiliated labor intensive protocols are other barriers to the adoption of since-cell sequencing technology. However, the introduction of the RNA-QC-Chain tool in 2018 (an effort to address the data processing and quality control related challenges) and the Human Cell Atlas project (responsible for developing the first whole transcriptome map of human cells), are considered prominent milestones in the field of single cell genomics. Presently, experts believe that the single-cell genomics market in North America, may reach USD 5 billion by 2025.Given, the potential of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies to probe into previously unelucidated cellular mechanisms, and identify novel biomarkers/therapeutic targets, they are likely to witness significant adoption in biomedical research over the next decade. Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading single-cell sequencing service and technology providers?

What are the recent developments in the single-cell sequencing domain?

Which organizations have filed the maximum number of patents in this field?

Which institutions have received the maximum grant funding?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface2. Executive Summary3. Introduction4. Market Landscape: Single-Cell Sequencing Service Providers5. Market Landscape: Single-Cell Sequencing Technology Providers6. Single-Cell Sequencing Technologies: Competitiveness Analysis7. Company Profiles: Single-Cell Sequencing Service Providers8. Company Profiles: Single Cell Sequencing Technology Providers9. Patent Analysis10. Academic Grant Analysis11. Recent Developments: Single-Cell Sequencing Market12. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis13. Conclusion14. Executive Insights

Companies Mentioned

10x Genomics

1CellBio

Active Motif

Admera Health

Aelian Biotechnology

Agency for Science Technology and Research

Agilent Technologies

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Annoroad Gene Technology

Australian Genome Research Facility

Becton Dickinson

BGI Genomics

Bigelow Single Cell Genomics Centre

Bioinformatics and Expression Analysis Core Facility ( Karolinska Institutet )

) BioLegend

Immudex

Biomedical Research Core Facilities ( University of Michigan Medical School)

Medical School) Biopolymers Facility ( Harvard Medical School )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotech Research and Innovation Centre ( University of Copenhagen )

) Biotechnology Center ( University of Wisconsin-Madison )

) Broad Institute

Bucher Biotec

California Institute of Technology

Cancer Genomics Center ( University of Texas )

) Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute ( University of Cambridge )

) CARTANA

CD Genomics

Cedars-Sinai Genomics Core

Cell Biologics

Cell Microsystems

Cellarity

CellChorus

Celldom

CellTool

Cellular Research

Celsee

Celsius Therapeutics

Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease ( University of North Carolina School of Medicine)

School of Medicine) Center for Genetic Medicine ( Northwestern University )

) Center for Translational Genomics ( Lund University)

University) Centre for Genome-Enabled Biology and Medicine ( University of Aberdeen )

) Centre for Health Genomics and Informatics ( University of Calgary )

) Centro Nacional de Analisis Genomico

Clearbridge BioMedics

Cleveland Clinic

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Columbia Genome Center ( Columbia University )

) Core Facility Genomics (Amsterdam UMC)

Core Immunology Lab ( University of California )

) Covance

Cytena

Cytomos

Cytosurge

DNA Core Facility ( University of Missouri )

) DNA Technologies Core ( University of California Davis )

) Dolomite Bio

Droplet Genomics

Duke Molecular Physiology Institute

Earlham Institute

Eldan

Enigma Life Sciences

Epigenomics and DNA Sequencing Core Facility (NIH)

Epinomics

Exosomeplus

FlowJo

Fluidigm

Fulgent Genetics

Functional Genomics Center Zurich (University of Zurich )

) GenapSys

Genentech

Genetic Resources Core Facility ( Johns Hopkins University )

) GENEWIZ

Genome Quebec

Genome Sequencing Service Center ( Stanford University )

) Genome Technology Access Center ( Washington University )

) GenomeScan

Genomics Core Facility (European Molecular Biology Laboratory)

Genomics Core Facility (Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics)

Genomics Facility ( University of Chicago )

) Genuity Science

Gladstone Genomics Core

Hangzhou Chengyuan Genomics

Harvard College

Harvard University

Huntsman Cancer Institute ( University of Utah )

) Illumina

Imperial BRC Genomics Facility (Imperial College London)

Imperial Life Sciences

InCellDx

Indiana University School of Medicine (Indiana University)

Institute for Genome Sciences ( University of Maryland School of Medicine )

) Institute for Molecular Bioscience ( University of Queensland )

) Intermountain Healthcare

Iowa Institute of Human Genetics ( University of Iowa )

) IsoPlexis

Johnson & Johnson

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Kinghorn Medical Center (Garvan-Weizmann Medical Center)

LC Sciences

LMU University Hospital

LumaCyte

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center MedGenome

MGI

MilliporeSigma

Minos Biosciences

Mission Bio

Monash Health Translation Product Medical Genomics Facility

NanoString Technologies

Nashville Biosciences

Natera

NeuroInDx

nference

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

NXTGNT (Ghent University)

OICR Genomics and Bioinformatics

Onconova Therapeutics

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

Oxford Genetics ( University of Edinburgh )

) Oxford Genomics Centre ( University of Oxford )

) Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Partek

Peak Analysis and Automation

Perelman School of Medicine ( University of Pennsylvania )

) PerkinElmer

Petri

Pittsburgh Liver Research Centre ( University of Pittsburgh )

) Princess Margaret Genomics Centre

Proteona

Psomagen

QB3 Genomics ( University of California, Berkeley )

) QIAGEN

Quick Biology

Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics

ReadCoor

Rockefeller University

RootPath

S2 Genomics

Saban Research Institute

Salk Institute of Biological Sciences

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Scailyte

SciLifeLab

Scipio Bioscience

Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior ( University of California )

) SeqLL

SeqMatic

Sequencing Core Facility (Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics)

seqWell

Singleron Biotechnologies

Single Cell Analysis Facility (NCI Frederick Accessioning)

Single Cell Discoveries

Single Cell Genomics Core ( Baylor College of Medicine )

) Single Cell Genomics Core ( Brigham and Women's Hospital)

and Women's Hospital) Single Cell Sequencing Core - Department of Medicine ( Boston University )

) Singlera Genomics

SingulOmics

Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research

Spatial Transcriptomics

Sphere Fluidics

Split Bioscience

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center ( University of Miami )

) Takara Bio

Technology Center for Genetics and Bioinformatics ( University of California )

) Turku Bioscience (University of Turku )

) University of Auckland

University of Buffalo Genomics and Bioinformatics Core

University of California

University of Helsinki

University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Oxford

University of Texas

UT Southwestern Medical Center (University of Texas)

Vanderbilt Technologies for Advanced Genomics

VIB Nucleomics Core (VIB)

VyCAP

WaferGen Bio-systems

Wellcome Sanger Institute

Wexner Medical Center ( Ohio State University )

) Wistar Institute

X Gen

Yale Center for Genome Analysis ( Yale School of Medicine )

) Yerkes National Primate Research Center ( Emory University )

) Zephyrus Biosciences

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98mzhp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-cell-sequencing-services-and-technologies-market-report-2020-2030-featuring-patent-analysis-and-profiles-of-service-providers--technology-providers-301199303.html

SOURCE Research and Markets