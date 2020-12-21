Global Single Cell Genomics Markets Report 2021-2025 With COVID-19 Updates: Single Cell Genomics Identifying New Forms Of Life, Driving Enormous New Research Area With Wide Health Care Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Genomics Markets Forecasts by End User & Technology. With Executive and Consultant Guides and Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. With COVID Updates. 2021 to 2025." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.Single Cell Genomics is emerging as a mainstay of scientific research and development. New life forms have already been identified. This means new diseases and new cures. There are applications in every aspect of healthcare. Just coming out of the lab it is finding its footing in new clinical applications especially related to immune-oncology and microbiology. But the largest market is still in research and the market is booming as understanding the genomics of individual cells opens up a whole new world of biotechnology.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Guides

Situation Analysis & COVID Update

Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 What is Single Cell Genomics? 1.2 SCG - Still Early Days 1.3 Market Definition 1.4 Methodology 1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think 1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice 1.6 Global Listing of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed Base - Location & Contacts

2. Single Cell Genomics - Guide to Technology2.1 Isolating Single Cells 2.1.1 FACS 2.1.2 LCM 2.1.3 Micromanipulators 2.1.4 Microfluidics 2.2 Amplification2.2.1 WTA - Whole Transcriptome Amplification2.2.2 WGA - Whole Genome Amplification2.3 PCR 2.4 NGS2.5 Microarray 2.6 Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Technology

3. Industry Overview3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market 3.1.1 Academic Research Lab 3.1.2 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier 3.1.3 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier 3.1.4 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier3.1.5 Pharmaceutical or Reagent Company 3.1.6 Audit Body 3.1.7 Certification Body

4. Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth 4.1.1 Immuno-oncology4.1.2 Research Range4.1.3 Technology Maturity & Convergence4.1.4 Declining Costs 4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.2.1 Competition4.2.2 Instrument Integration 4.2.3 Technology Shift 4.2.4 Technology Limitations 4.3 Technology Development 4.3.1 Spatial Profiling 4.3.2 Integration4.3.3 Big Data 4.3.4 Kits and Commodities

5. Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section 5.1.1 Importance of These Developments 5.1.2 How to Use This Section

DNTR-Seq Combines WGS, Transcriptomics in Single Cells

BitBiome Builds Single-Cell Bacterial Sequencing Business

S2 Genomics Signs Distribution Agreements for Asia-Pacific

Single-Cell COVID-19 Study Investigates Immune Hyperactivation

Levitas Bio to Launch Magnetic Levitation Cell Separation Platform

Single-Cell and Spatial Genomics

Single-Cell Genomics

Namocell, Takara Bio , HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics

, HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics Vizgen Launches With $14M Series A Financing

Series A Financing SeqWell Raises $9M in Series B Round

in Series B Round MGI Tech Introduces Portable Sequencer, Single-Cell Prep Device

Celsius Therapeutics to Use Single-Cell Platform in Immuno-Oncology

Genomics Expects $271M In Proceeds

In Proceeds Celsius Therapeutics, Janssen Biotech Form Biomarker Discovery Alliance

Bio-Rad, 10x Genomics Claim Single-Cell Patent Fight Victories on Different Fronts

Bio-Rad Launches its Single Cell scATAC-Seq Solution

Genomics Acquires Spatial Transcriptomics

Takara Bio strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq

strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq Mission Bio Launches Tapestri for Targeted Single-Cell DNA Custom Panels

SingulOmics Detects Somatic Single Nucleotide Variations in Single Cells

1CELLBIO and OMI to validate Single Cell Analysis for Personalized Medicine

Sony MA900 Cell Sorter Nominated

UNC Cure Center and Cell Microsystems Receive NIH Contract for Single Cell HIV

Diagnostic Assay

Bio-Rad's dd-PCR tests for leukemia cleared

IncellDx's Single Cell Immuno-Oncology/PD-L1 Technology used in new Cancer Assay

Cytena GmbH land EUR 3M in Series A

in Series A NanoString Announces Launch of CAR-T Panel

Dolomite Bio launches high throughput single nuclei profiling on Nadia platform

Silicon Biosystems Develops New Assay for Circulating Multiple Myeloma Cells

6. Profiles of Key Single Cell Genomics Companies

Genomics

1CellBio

Agilent

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

Bitbiome

Bruker

Cell Microsystems

Cellsee Diagnostics

CellSorter

Cytena

CytoTrack

Dolomite Bio

Fluidigm

Fluxion Biosciences

Illumina

IncellDx

Labcyte

Leica Microsystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Mission Bio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

NanoString

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Readcoor

S2 Genomics

Silicon Biosystems

Singulomics

Sony

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Watchmaker Genomics

7. Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size7.1 Global Market Overview by Country7.2 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview 7.3 Global Market End User - Overview

8. Global Market by Technology8.1 PCR Market 8.2 qPCR Market 8.3 NGS Market 8.4 Microarray Market 8.5 Other Technology Market

9. Single Cell Genomics Market by End User9.1 Research Market 9.2 BioPharma Market 9.3 Clinical Market9.4 Other End User Market

10. Appendices10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year 10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 201610.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gviur4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-cell-genomics-markets-report-2021-2025-with-covid-19-updates-single-cell-genomics-identifying-new-forms-of-life-driving-enormous-new-research-area-with-wide-health-care-application-301196770.html

SOURCE Research and Markets