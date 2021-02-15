Global Single Board Computer Market (2020 To 2027) - By Processor, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Board Computer Market By Processor and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single board computer market was valued at $2. 86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3. 80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4. 6% from 2020 to 2027. Single board computers are built on a circuit board with all the required features such as microprocessor, memory, and input/output. They are built of different kinds of microprocessors and often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low cost 8-bit or 16-bit processors. These have applications in home computers, portable devices, typically gaming (slot machines and video poker), kiosk, and machine control automation to minimize the shape and size of these computers such as notebooks.The use of single board computers in notebooks, smartphones, and gaming systems is increasing due to the development of the single board computers market with upcoming technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), therefore, the use of computers and smart technology in electronic devices has maximized the growth potential of the global single board computer market. Advancement of technology, such as artificial intelligence, has made the hardware more complex and compact, thereby requiring the use of single board circuit in such computers. Apart from the complex structure application of single board computers, it can also be used in simple computers, which contain input and output functions.The global compound semiconductor market size is analyzed on the basis of processor, end use, and region. Based on processor, the market is categorized into ARM, X86, ATOM, and PowerPC. Based on end use, the market is segmented into industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.The key market leaders profiled in the report include Advantech Co. Ltd., Eurotech Group, Digi International Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Adlink Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Qualcomm Incorporated. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the single board computer market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the single board computer market analysis.

The single board computer market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Covid-19 Impact Analysis3.3. Key Findings3.3.1. Top Impacting Factors3.3.2. Top Investment Pockets3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Increase in Demand for Single Board Computer Component Aerospace and Defense3.6.1.2. The Rise in Need for Industrial Automation3.6.2. Restraint3.6.2.1. Complex Integration Process of Advanced Electronics Devices3.6.3. Opportunities3.6.3.1. Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Chapter 4: Global Single Board Computer Market, by Processor4.1. Overview4.2. Arm4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. X864.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Atom4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Powerpc4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Global Single Board Computer Market, by End Use5.1. Overview5.2. Industrial Automation5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Aerospace & Defense5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Consumer Electronics5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Healthcare5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Single Board Computer Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20197.2. Top Winning Strategies7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player7.4. Competitive Dashboard7.5. Competitive Heatmap Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Advantech Co Ltd8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executive8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.1.6. R&D Expenditure8.1.7. Business Performance8.2. Eurotech Group8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Operating Business Segments8.2.4. Product Portfolio8.2.5. Business Performance8.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Digi International Inc.8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executives8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Product Portfolio8.3.6. R&D Expenditure8.3.7. Business Performance8.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Aaeon Technology Inc8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executives8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Product Portfolio8.5. Mercury Systems Inc8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executives8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Product Portfolio8.5.5. R&D Expenditure8.5.6. Business Performance8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Intel Corporation8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Operating Business Segments8.6.5. R&D Expenditure8.6.6. Business Performance8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Adlink Technology Inc8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executives8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Product Portfolio8.7.5. R&D Expenditure8.7.6. Business Performance8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Texas Instruments Incorporated8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Product Portfolio8.8.6. R&D Expenditure8.8.7. Business Performance8.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Xilinx8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company Snapshot.8.9.4. Product Portfolio8.9.5. R&D Expenditure8.9.6. Business Performance8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Qualcomm Incorporated8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Operating Business Segments8.10.5. Product Portfolio8.10.6. R&D Expenditure8.10.7. Business Performance8.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rnne5

