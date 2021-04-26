Global Silicones And Siloxanes Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion and US$ 8.8 Billion respectively. Siloxanes refer to volatile organosilicon compounds that are composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds, occurring in either cyclic or linear form. They are highly stable and physiologically inert, and have lubricating properties. Silicones are formulated from siloxanes and can take a variety of physical forms ranging from solids and semi-viscous pastes to liquids and oils. Due to their advantageous characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to moisture, stability, inertness, permeability to gases, etc., silicones find a wide array of industrial applications. Looking forward the global silicones and siloxanes market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The chemical structure of silicones allows them to be produced in a number of variations, while the organic groups bound to the silicones pave the way for a diverse range of modifications. This variability allows the usage of silicones in a variety of products such as greases, release agents, antifoam agents, paint additives, hydrophobizing agents, etc.Siloxanes (silicones) are well tolerated by humans and, therefore, form an integral part of innovative methods of treatment, health care and nursing. Alkylsiloxanes, especially the dimethylsiloxanes, find extensive usage in emulsions, antifoams and pastes on account of their low surface tension, high surface activity, good spreading power, chemical inertness and thermal stability. Liquid silicone is often used as a lubricant like waterproof sealant which is used in bathrooms and window fittings, whereas solid silicone rubber has a wide array of applications ranging from cake baking to internal sanitary protection.As silicones provide a strong, durable, and weather- and UV-resistant seal with excellent adhesion, they are employed in the production of various construction materials. Apart from this, silicones are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam for building insulation, increasing building energy efficiency whilst hydrophobic properties of silicone coatings protect the external walls from weather damage.Silicone polymers and cyclic siloxanes find applications in the personal care sector as a solvent in deodorants, hair, skin and sun care products, and make-up. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by them such as low skin irritation, low surface tension, anti-foaming properties and volatility. An increase in personal grooming has escalated the demand for cosmetics in the recent years. This is expected to facilitate the growth of the silicones and siloxanes market.Earlier, the consumption of silicone products was largely confined to the developed countries. However, economic development, inflating income levels and improving standards of living have stimulated the demand for silicone-based products in the emerging countries. Competitive Landscape:The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of a handful of players who account for the majority of the total production.

This report provides a deep insight into the global silicones and siloxanes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the silicones and siloxanes market in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global silicones and siloxanes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What has been the impact of silicones and siloxanes on the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What are the key application segments in the global silicones and siloxanes market?

Which are the popular product types in the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What are the price trends of silicones and siloxanes?

What are the major raw materials required in the production of silicones?

What are the major raw materials required in the production of siloxanes?

How are silicones and siloxanes manufactured?

What are the various stages in the value chain of silicones and siloxanes?

Who are the key players in the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What is the structure of the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What is the degree of competition in the global silicones and siloxanes market?

What is the supply demand of various feedstocks that are used in the manufacturing of silicones and siloxanes?

Who are the key manufacturers of silicone and siloxane feedstocks?

What are the import and export trends in the global silicones and siloxanes market?

