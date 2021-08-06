Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market To Reach $840.4 Million By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Silicon Reclaim Wafers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 404 Companies: 56 - Players covered include Global Silicon Technologies, Inc.; Kinik Company; KST World Corp.; Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co.,Ltd.; Mospec Semiconductor Corp; NanoSILICON, Inc.; NoeL Technologies, Inc.; NOVA Electronic Materials, LLC; Optim Wafer Services; Phoenix Silicon International Corporation; Pure Wafer; Rokko Electronics Co., Ltd.; RS Technologies Co., Ltd.; Scientech Corporation; Shinryo Corporation; Si Wave Co., Ltd.; Silicon Inc.; Silicon Materials, Inc.; Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.; SUMCO CORPORATION; Thai Advantec Co., Ltd.; West European Silicon Technologies B.V. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Wafer Diameter (300mm, 200mm, 150mm, Other Wafer Diameters); Application (Solar Panels, Integrated Circuits, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Japan; China; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market to Reach $840.4 Million by 2026Silicon Reclaim Wafers are defined as reprocessed used test and prime wafers, which are stripped and re-polished for re-use. Silicon wafers are used extensively in semiconductors industry and today form the foundation of all electronics components. As the fundamental building block for semiconductors, silicon wafer demand is significantly linked to the sales of electronic products including computers, telecommunication products, and consumer, automotive and industrial electronics. While silicon wafers are offered in various sizes, the trend is towards larger sizes that allow fabrication of multiple chips on a single silicon, thereby reducing manufacturing costs per semiconductor chip. At present, 12-inch or 300mm diameter wafers comprise the largest category. New processing technologies are helping reduce the risk of defect formation in silicon wafers, an important benefit given the escalating cost of raw semiconductor grade silicon and silicon wafer development. Given the large number of wafers required for testing purposes, use of reclaim wafers for testing applications is poised to benefit due to the significant cost savings offered as compared to virgin test wafers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers estimated at US$529.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. 300mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach $584.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 200mm segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. In the semiconductor industry, wafer diameter is steadily increasing from 200mm to 300mm. This transition to larger diameter wafer sizes is primarily the result of the growing focus on reducing cost per die. Key factors driving the transition to larger silicon wafer sizes include the constant need for miniaturization, and developments in packing density i.e. very large scale integration (VLSI) as well as system on chip (SOC).

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $42 Million by 2026Silicon Reclaim Wafers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.7 Million in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. In North America, growing installations of solar panels are leading to high demand for silicon wafer reclaim services. The region is home to several major players engaged in offering the reclaim wafer services due to the widespread availability of technical expertise. In Europe, demand for reclaim silicon wafers will be supported by the growing adoption of renewable energy sources and the increasing demand for various electronic devices and components. Growth of the electronic industries of India, China, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea is anticipated to contribute to market growth in Asia-Pacific. The regions are also witnessing major shift towards renewable energy, which also contributes to increased silicon wafer reclaims demand. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./ Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-silicon-reclaim-wafers-market-to-reach-840-4-million-by-2026--301350032.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.