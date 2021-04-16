Global Silicon Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders (Nanosilica) Market Report 2021 With Profiles Of 49 Silicon Dioxide (TiO2) Nanoparticles/Powders Producers And Suppliers

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Silicon Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders (Nanosilica)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Silicon Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders (Nanosilica)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Silicon dioxide nanoparticles/powders (Si-NPs) also known as silica nanoparticles or nano-silica are inorganic engineered materials ranging in size from 1 to 100 nm.

They have unique characteristics including:

high surface area;

high pore volume;

tunable pore size;

excellent biocompatibility;

ability to encapsulate hydrophilic as well as hydrophobic materials;

low production costs;

scalable synthetic availability.

Applications of Si-NPs include fillers for composites and rubber, absorbents, catalysts, advanced coating additives, toners and inorganic carriers in biomedicine, cosmetics and the food industry

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Properties and synthesis methods.

Market segment analysis. Markets covered include adhesives, biomedicine, catalysts, cement, coatings, composites, rubber, electronics, lubricants, food additives, cosmetics, printer toners, batteries and supercapacitors.

Global market structure.

Global regulations and safety.

Price and price drivers.

Market consumption of Silicon dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders, total, by market and by region.

Profiles of 49 Silicon dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders producers and suppliers. Companies profiled include US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Dupont, Evonik, Elkem ASA, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd., American Elements and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2 INTRODUCTION2.1 Aims and objectives of the study2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)2.3 Market definition2.3.1 Properties of nanomaterials2.4 Categorization 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY3.1 The global market for nanoparticles/powders3.2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles/powders market 4 PROPERTIES 5 SYNTHESIS METHODS5.1 Stober method5.2 Microemulsion method5.3 Gas phase method5.4 Precipitation method 6 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS6.1 Adhesives6.1.1 Motivation for use6.1.2 Applications6.2 Biomedicine6.2.1 Motivation for use6.2.2 Applications6.2.2.1 Drug delivery and cancer therapy6.2.2.2 Biosensors6.2.2.3 Bioimaging6.2.2.4 Implants6.3 Catalysts6.3.1 Motivation for use6.3.2 Applications6.4 Cement6.4.1 Motivation for use6.4.2 Applications6.5 Coatings6.5.1 Motivation for use6.5.2 Applications6.5.2.1 Scratch resistant6.5.2.2 Anti-reflection6.5.2.3 Anti-corrosion6.5.2.4 Flame retardant6.6 Composites6.6.1 Motivation for use6.6.2 Applications6.7 Electronics6.7.1 Motivation for use6.7.2 Applications6.8 Lubricants6.8.1 Motivation for use6.8.2 Applications6.9 Rubber6.9.1 Motivation for use6.9.2 Applications6.10 Other6.10.1 Food additives6.10.2 Cosmetics6.10.3 Printer toners6.10.4 Batteries and supercapacitors 7 MARKET STRUCTURE 8 REGULATIONS AND SAFETY8.1 Regulations8.1.1 Europe8.1.2 North America8.1.3 Asia-Pacific8.2 Toxicity and safety 9 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) CHART 10 PRICE AND PRICE DRIVERS 11 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR SILICON DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS11.1 Silicon dioxide nanoparticles/powders market share 202011.2 Demand in tons, 2010-203011.2.1 Total global demand11.2.2 Demand by market 2019-203011.3 Consumption by region 12 PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES 13 EX-PRODUCERS 14 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

American Elements

Dupont

Elkem ASA

Evonik

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

