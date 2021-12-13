Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Report 2021-2029: Majority Of Deployments Will Take Place In Ground-based SIGINT, Space And Unmanned Aerial Systems, And Maritime SIGINT

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Markets will reach US $23.42 bn through 2029 from US$15.75 bn in 2021. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2023 to 2027 when the majority of deployments of SIGINT will take place in, ground-based SIGINT, space and unmanned aerial systems, and maritime SIGINT.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global SIGINT market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for SIGINT systems.

Most nations are yet to develop entire SIGINT systems and are investing inorganically. An integration of COMINT and ELINT using all sorts of platforms will be the key development in coming years and emphasis will be to develop policy and procedures to bring the entire SIGINT system under one roof.

In the US and European nations, emphasis is put more on ELINT and combining COMINT with ELINT is a growing field of technical and operation strategy. The US is stronger in developing maritime SIGINT looking forward to growing tensions in the South China Sea. After coming back from wars in Afghanistan the US and NATO countries will show a reduction in ground-based tactical SIGINT needs. The future will be to fight wars with electronic countermeasures using space warcraft and UAVs.

China is investing heavily in spacecraft and UUVs for SIGINT and electronic warfare. Movements by China in the South China Sea region have been disruptive enough for other nations. To counter China's ambitious policies Japan and India are working on respective SIGINT policies to include more space programs, SIGINT aircraft, and maritime SIGINT. This will increase the demand for SIGINT in Asian markets.

Current Technologies SIGINT

Communication intelligence (COMINT)

Electronic intelligence (ELINT)

Foreign Instrumentation Signals Intelligence (FISINT)

Technologies used for Signal Interception and Analysis

COMINT Systems

ELINT Systems

Signals intelligence operational platforms

SIGINT or Intelligent Satellites

Airborne Platforms

Maritime Platforms

Ground Platforms

Technologies used in SIGINT

Radio Signal Receivers and Networking Systems

Software Defined Radio (SDR)

Sensors and Sensor Systems

Software, Applications, and Interface

Data Integration and Processing Platforms

Need for Cybersecurity

Implementation of AI in SIGINT

CubeSats

Radio Frequency Mapping (RFM)

Current Market Overview SIGINT

Key SIGINT Programs

SIGINT Alliances

UKUSA Agreement

SSEUR

Afghanistan SIGINT Coalition (AFSC)

Maximator

Our Eyes

Pacific Alliances

Strategic Interpretation of World SIGINT Markets

Companies Mentioned

Aurora Insight

Avantix SAS

BAE Systems

Black River Systems Co. Inc.

Boeing

General Dynamics

HawkEye 360

Horizon Technologies

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

Inmarsat

Kleos Space

L3 Harris

Leonardo SPA

Northrop Grumman Corp.

PAL Aerospace

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Rohde & Schwarz

SAAB

SRC Inc.

TCI Technology

Thales

Unseenlabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrtwjf

