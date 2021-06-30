Global Siding Market In Construction Materials Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The siding market is anticipated to grow by USD 8.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and growth strategies adopted by various vendors during the crisis.

The siding market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report expects the market to register a YOY growth of 1.11% in 2021.

Building business resilience and enabling agility will help organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis. Many businesses are going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations must focus on leveraging technology to gradually flatten their recessionary curve.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Siding Market Participants: Associated Materials LLC: The company offers vinyl siding and accessories for the commercial and residential remodeling and new construction markets through its business division, Alside.

Boral Ltd.: The company through its business unit, Boral Building Products, offers siding and siding accessories.

Kaycan Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of siding products under the product line vinyl siding, aluminum siding, interior siding, polymeric shakes, and engineered wood siding.

Siding Market 2021-2025: SegmentationSiding market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Public Infrastructure

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The siding market is driven by the booming global construction industry. In addition, the growth of the travel industry is expected to trigger the siding market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

