Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026

Shower head are fixtures that are used to guide the water spray in a bathroom shower. Shower panels (sometimes called shower towers) are multi-outlet showers combining showerheads, hand sprays, adjustable massage nozzles, and body jets, in one complete unit. The demand for bath fittings and accessories will continue to grow at robust rate propelled by rising urbanization, increase in disposable income, improving awareness, growth in real estate sector, and growth in hospitality. While the trend in decorative bath fittings is towards a sleek and simple look, increasing number of consumers are opting for decorative bath hardware in order to add personality and sophistication to their bathrooms. Noteworthy factors influencing the trends in bathroom hardware industry include open floor plans, ergonomic issues, new technology, streamlined design trends, and consumer demands for ease of use. The shower heads & panels market is reported to benefit from increasing homeowner spending on bathroom and kitchen remodeling projects. The trend can be credited to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on homeowners' mindsets. An increasing number of homeowners are activity engaging in remodeling projects, citing various reasons like better functionality and new look.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shower Heads and Shower Panels estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Shower Heads, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shower Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $489.9 Million by 2026

The Shower Heads and Shower Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$489.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Sales in developed markets is primarily driven by higher pricing and more sophisticated product assortments. Improving income levels and change in lifestyle prove to be key factors driving the demand for shower heads and shower panel in developing nations. Improvements in water systems in rural areas will further drive demand for shower products, primarily in entry-level product category. More

