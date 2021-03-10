Global Sewing Machines Market Report 2021-2024 - Developing Economies To Boost Long-term Growth

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global market for Sewing Machines is projected to exceed 29 million units by 2024, driven by the growing demand for advanced and feature rich sewing machines and rise of sewing as a leisure pursuit among new sewing enthusiasts.

Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.

Few of the technology innovations poised to influence consumer purchase decisions include development of smart sewing machines with built-in needle threader; top drop-in bobbin design; built-in stitch patterns and memory for storing embroidery designs; and digital LCDs displays for easy input of machine configuration commands and instructions.

Major factors driving growth in the region include growing population, increasing affluence and a massively growing apparel industry; growing prominence of online sales; increased manufacturer efforts at offering online classes for amateur users of home sewing machines; increased spending on home furnishings and automobiles and a parallel increase in demand for heavy duty upholstery sewing machines. Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured):

