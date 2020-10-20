Global Sets Season 4 Premiere Of Private Eyes For November 2

Series Leads Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson Star in New Season with Guest Stars Including Smallville's Erica Durance, ET Canada's Keshia Chanté, HGTV Canada's Scott McGillivray, Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse, and Many More Stream Seasons One...

Stream Seasons One through Three Now with STACK TV or the Global TV App

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Shade and Angie are back on the case with the highly-anticipated Season 4 (12x60) premiere of Global Original Private Eyes debuting Monday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) in association with Corus Entertainment, the new season of Private Eyes joins Global's previously announced lineup of hit fall series including #1 new show I Can See Your Voice, #1 late night show Saturday Night Live, Global Original event series Departure, and much more. All of Global's hit shows, including seasons one through three of Private Eyes ,are streaming now on STACK TVand the Global TV App.

"There is never a dull moment at the Everett and Shade Agency, that's for sure! We had a lot of fun filming season four with more eclectic new cases to solve, amazing guest stars, and entertaining antics from Shade and Angie," said Jason Priestley.

"This is the best season for Angie yet, and I'm genuinely excited about it! We have so much fun making our show and can't wait for you all to see it," added Cindy Sampson.

Season 4 picks up following a paternity bombshell dropped in Matt Shade's ( Jason Priestley) lap, presenting a sudden realization that family is far more complicated than he ever anticipated. Helping to keep him grounded is his partner, whip-smart PI Angie Everett ( Cindy Sampson), whose concern for Shade's well-being involves a secret DNA test and more than a few white lies. Luckily, a pressing case becomes a welcome distraction from personal conflicts as Shade and Angie delve into the mystery of a wealthy family whose Gatsby-themed party becomes a setting for battles over inheritance…and murder.

Returning this season are fan favourite characters Zoe Chow ( Samantha Wan), Don Shade ( Barry Flatman), Jules Shade ( Jordyn Negri), Becca D'Orsay ( Nicole DeBoer), Liam Benson ( Jonny Gray), Nora Everett ( Mimi Kuzyk), Inspector Mathilde Carson ( Linda Kash), Officer Danica Powers ( Ruth Goodwin) and Tex Clarkson ( Brett Donahue). New characters this season include Canadian singer and ET Canada Correspondent Keshia Chanté as Angie's friend Mia Torres, and Supinder Wraich ( The Beaverton ) as Danica's girlfriend Kate. Plus, series star Cindy Sampson makes her directorial debut in episode three.

Among this season's guest stars are acclaimed Canadian actors Erica Durance ( Smallville), Katie Boland ( Reign), Aaron Ashmore ( Killjoys), and Eric Peterson ( Corner Gas), along with renowned personalities Chris Candy, HGTV Canada's Scott McGillivray, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, and pro golfer Mike Weir.

As previously announced, production for Season 5 of Private Eyes is now underway. The series is produced by eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, IPF's Cogeco TV Production Program, the Bell Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit. The series is produced by Alex Jordan. The series is executive produced by Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby for eOne, Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan for Piller/Segan, Jason Priestley, Alexandra Zarowny and James Thorpe. Piller, Zarowny and Thorpe are also showrunners.

For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Director, Original Content, Drama, Kids and Factual; Lisa Godfrey is Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.

Global's new fall shows and award-winning lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, and STACK TV.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, FL' 20 STD ( Sep 14 - Oct 4/20) confirmed data, 2+ airings, A25-54 AMA(000), Total Canada, CDN ENG COM CONV National Networks

