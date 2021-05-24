Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Report 2021: Rapid Diagnositics And The Genomics Revolution Are Merging To Create New Diagnostic Opportunities - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been...

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025.

Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. And now the COVID Pandemic has increased the sepsis death toll.

The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.

Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Rapid Diagnositic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides1.1 Situation Analysis - COVID & Sepsis1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition2.1 An Overview of Sepsis Diagnostics2.1.1 Sepsis the medical emergency2.1.2 Sepsis Diagnosis and Comorbidity2.2 Market Definition2.2.1 Market Size2.2.2 Currency2.2.3 Years2.2.4 Microbiology2.2.5 PCR2.2.6 Immunoassay2.2.7 Other Infectious Disease2.2.8 Syndromic PoC2.2.9 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics 2.2.10 Biomarkers Other 2.2.11 Limitations2.3 Methodology2.3.1 Authors2.3.2 Sources2.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective2.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

3 Sepsis - Current Science3.1 What is Sepsis?3.1.1 Organ Damage3.1.2 Neonatal sepsis3.1.3 Prognosis3.2 Diagnosis3.2.1 Infection Identification3.2.2 Biomarkers3.2.3 Differential diagnosis3.2.4 The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs3.3 Causes of Sepsis3.3.1 Sepsis Progression3.3.2 The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations3.4 Prevalence3.4.1 Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

4 Industry Overview4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market4.1.1 Academic Research Lab4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab4.1.5 Public National/Regional Lab4.1.6 Hospital lab4.1.7 Physician Lab4.1.8 Audit Body4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends5.1 Factors Driving Growth5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence5.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance5.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis5.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts5.1.5 The Aging World5.1.6 COVID Market Impact5.2 Factors Limiting Growth5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market5.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data5.3.7 The Next Five Years

6 Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section6.1.1 Importance of These Developments6.1.2 How to Use This Section6.2 Study Establishes Cytovale IntelliSep Test for Rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis6.3 Baebies Awarded $11.6M to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis6.4 Personalized Medicine in Sepsis6.5 Point-of-care Device can Diagnose Sepsis in 30 Minutes6.6 SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test6.7 Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application6.8 Inflammatix Moving Into COVID Test Market and Developing New Sepsis Dx6.9 Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test6.10 Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test6.11 Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test for Coronavirus Patient Triage6.12 DNAe Developing POC Sequencing Platform for Coronavirus, Sepsis6.13 NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of Sepsis6.14 Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster6.15 Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate to Advance Sepsis Diagnosis6.16 Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity6.17 Sepsis diagnostics: HHS to advance development of Cytovale rapid test6.18 Mologic Developing Sepsis Test Using Multimarker6.19 Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes6.20 T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology6.21 Sepsis found to fit into 4 Subtypes6.22 GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel6.23 Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership6.24 New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster6.25 Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay6.26 Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals6.27 Luminex Buys MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Portfolio6.28 Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered6.29 sphingotec raises €20 million6.30 SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding6.31 Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis6.32 GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge6.33 BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis6.34 sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform6.35 Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology6.36 Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis6.37 Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic

7 Profiles of Key Companies7.1 Abbott Diagnostics7.2 Abionic7.3 Accel Diagnostics7.4 Accelerate Diagnostics7.5 Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd7.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics7.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company7.8 Biocartis7.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.7.11 Bruker7.12 Cube Dx7.13 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH7.14 Cytovale7.15 DNAe7.16 EKF Diagnostics Holdings7.17 GeneFluidics7.18 GenMark Dx7.19 Grifols7.20 Immunexpress7.21 Inflammatix7.22 LightDeck Diagnostics7.23 Linear Diagnostics7.24 Luminex Corp7.25 Mbio Diagnostics7.26 Mobidiag7.27 Nanomix7.28 Qiagen Gmbh7.29 Response Biomedical7.30 Roche Molecular Diagnostics7.31 SeLux Diagnostics7.32 Septec7.33 Siemens Healthineers7.34 Sphingotec7.35 T2 Biosystems7.36 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

8 Sepsis Global Diagnostic Markets Overview8.1 Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country8.2 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay8.3 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Cause8.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product8.5 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Lab8.6 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market - by Assay9.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - PCR9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Immunoassay9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Infectious Disease Other9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

10 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause10.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal10.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-1910.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other10.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Neonatal10.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause

11 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product11.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instrumentation11.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Consumables11.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service

12 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Lab12.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - In Lab12.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Point of Care

13 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Place13.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Hospital13.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Place

14 Appendices14.1 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

