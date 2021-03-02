Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits & Reagents, Software

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technology; By Pathogen; By Testing Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technology; By Pathogen; By Testing Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sepsis diagnostics market size is predicted to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2027The key factors responsible for the market growth include innovations in biomarker-based sepsis diagnosis; growing medical attention towards ill effects of sepsis and its economic burden; and the development of technologically advanced rapid PoC diagnosis systems. Moreover, the favorable reimburse scenario in developed economies and burgeoning healthcare infrastructure in low and middle-income countries is expected to propel market growth.The market is fragmented based on product, technology, pathogen, type, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments, blood culture media, assay kits and reagents, and software. Based on technology, the market is further bifurcated into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, immunoassays, and flow cytometry. Based on pathogen, the market is classified as bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and others. The type segment is further divided into laboratory testing, and PoC testing. Segment Highlights

The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market as it is used in maximum cases for diagnosis. However, the kits & reagents market segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.

Microbiology technology segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share by the end of 2027 as the technology aids in quantitative identification and detection of microorganisms through culture media tests.

Laboratory testing segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing number of blood cultures conducted in laboratories across the globe.

North America region is dominating the market, holding a significant market share throughout the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region, industry-academia collaboration, and intellectual capability of the U.S. are major factors responsible for the region's growth.

List of Key Players

bioMerieux

Becton Dickinson

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

EKF Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology 4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights4.1. Sepsis Diagnostics - Industry snapshot4.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Innovations in biomarker based sepsis diagnosis4.2.1.2. Point of care diagnostic tools4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. High procurement cost of reagents4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Industry trends 5. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment by Product5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.2.1. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)5.3. Instruments5.4. Blood Culture Media5.5. Assay Kits and Reagents5.6. Software 6. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.2.1. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)6.3. Microbiology6.4. Molecular Diagnostics6.5. Biomarkers6.6. Immunoassays6.7. Flow Cytometry 7. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.2.1. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Pathogen, 2016-2027 (USD Million)7.3. Bacterial Sepsis7.3.2. Gram-Positive Bacteria7.3.3. Gram-Negative Bacteria7.4. Fungal Sepsis 8. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment by Testing Type8.1. Key Findings8.2. Introduction8.2.1. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Testing Type, 2016-2027 (USD Million)8.3. Laboratory Testing8.4. PoC Testing 9. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment by Geography9.1. Key findings9.2. Introduction9.2.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

bioMerieux

Axis-Shield Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Luminex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

EKF Diagnostics

Immunexpress

Bruker

Roche Diagnostics

T2 Biosystems

Response Biomedical

CytoSorbents

