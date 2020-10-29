Global Sensation Pikotaro Creates New "PPAP-2020-/PIKOWash" Song To Teach Children How To Properly Wash Their Hands And Launches PIKOWash! Soap

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New in the United States from renowned singer-songwriter Pikotaro, the YouTube sensation who brought you the "PPAP" song ("Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen!"), a massive global hit that generated more than 500 million views, is a brand new version of "PPAP" focused on handwashing as well as a new hand soap to support U.S. consumers dealing with the global pandemic (COVID-19). The song is available on YouTube and the PIKOWash! soap can be purchased on Amazon .

As a major worldwide musical celebrity, Pikotaro was determined to use his internet fame to promote effective and proper handwashing and do so in a fun and engaging way through his YouTube video. The new "PPAP-2020/PIKOWash!" video has already generated more than 9.6 million reviews and further led to a collaboration with MTG Co., a leading beauty company in Japan, to introduce the PIKOWash! soap, the first of several products to be introduced in the United States.

Pikotaro notes, "I am thrilled to partner with MTG Co. to bring PIKOWash! and my new version of PPAP-2020/PIKOWASH! to the United States at a time when following proper handwashing technique is imperative, but we also need some fun and laughter in our lives. I just wanted to do my part, together with MTG. Co, to underscore the importance of handwashing, particularly in these difficult and challenging times when we are all concerned about our health."

Handwashing is a simple but important process in terms of hygiene, yet many do not wash their hands for the recommended full twenty seconds. For Pikotaro, it was important to educate the public about proper techniques and do so in a fun and entertaining way. The new colorful PIKOWash! soap is ideal for both children and adults and features the words "Wash, Wash, Wash" imprinted on it to constantly remind everyone to keep washing their hands.

Pikotaro also says that the company will donate PIKOWash! soap to preschool and elementary schools around the world as "children need to be safe while in school as well as at home and these donations will help in this regard."

"We believe we have made 'PPAP-2020/PIKOWash!' a fun and energetic way to show children how to accurately and effectively wash their hands and look forward to making the product available to all consumers in the United States, and eventually around the world," Pikotaro concluded.

Again, the PIKOWash! soap can be purchased on Amazon .

To view the new "PPAP-2020/PIKOWash!" handwashing song, please click here .

https://pikowash-official.com/en/

Contact: Rebecca Rothschild212777220 257929@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sensation-pikotaro-creates-new-ppap-2020-pikowash-song-to-teach-children-how-to-properly-wash-their-hands-and-launches-pikowash-soap-301162962.html

SOURCE PIKOWash!