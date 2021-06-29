Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market To Reach $7.5 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 3802 Companies: 71 - Players covered include Achronix Semiconductor; Arm Holdings; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; CAST, Inc.; CEVA, Inc.; Cobham Gaisler AB; CORTUS; Digital Blocks, Inc.; Dolphin Integration; Dream Chip Technologies GmbH; eMemory Technology Inc.; EnSilica Limited; Eureka Technology, Inc.; Faraday Technology Corporation; Imagination Technologies Limited; Intel Corporation; Lattice Semiconductor; OpenFive; Rambus Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC); Synopsys, Inc.; Transpacket AS; VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd; Wave Computing, Inc; Xilinx, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, and Other Types); IP Source (Royalty, Licensing); Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Data Centers, Automotive, Industrial, Commercial, and Other Verticals) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026Semiconductor IPs is reusable unit of a logic, chip or cell layout designs that is leased to different vendors as the foundational component of advanced devices and chip designs in lieu of a license fees. Generally used for memory drives, interconnects, processors and peripherals, semiconductor IPs are offered as independent soft IP blocks that can be produced in line with fabrication processes, or as hard IP blocks that are dedicated to specific applications. Growth in the global market is being driven on account of continuous expansion of end-use industries and technological advancements. Growth in the electronics industry is fueled by increasing penetration of the multicore technology in consumer electronics. The quad- or dual-core processors used in smart phones, tablets and laptops rely on semiconductor IPs for reliable performance. Increasing adoption of advanced system-on-chip designs, popularity of IoT-powered connected devices coupled with increasing use of carbon nanotubes, graphene transistors and self-organizing molecular devices is expected to create a favorable environment for semiconductor IP market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Processor IP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interface IP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific remains the hotspot for growth led by well-established electronics industry in key regional markets such as Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China. Anticipated huge long term demand for consumer electronics such as personal computers, smartphones, laptops in developing markets such as India and China, thanks to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, employment opportunities and rising spending power among huge middle class segment will spur demand in the region.

Memory IP Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026In the global Memory IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$467.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$741.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$294.2 Million by the year 2026. More

