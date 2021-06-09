Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Report 2021: Market Was Valued $6,402.72 Million In 2020 - Forecasts To 2026

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added...

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market, valued at USD 6402.72 Million in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing defect of semiconductor equipment and hence demand of high accuracy in semiconductor equipment and increasing demand for miniaturisation of ICs.

Additionally, growing demand of more advanced consumer electronics, rising technology migration in hardware will drive the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market value in the near future.Among the Type in the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (Inspection Equipment, Metrology Equipment and Process Control Software), Inspection Equipment of Semiconductor Process Control Equipment occupies large segment globally due to the higher demand of inspection system in Process Control system and is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period, because of the increasing demand of more advanced Semiconductor Equipment which will drive the market.Among the Application of the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (Memory Manufacturers, Foundries and IDMS), Foundries holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application of Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market due to the high demand of IC's as well as the rising demand of more technological advancement in semiconductor manufacturing process, which will keep driving the market in future.The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising electronics manufacturing and increasing number of semiconductor manufacturers in APAC countries and rising demand of consumer electronics is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KLA Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Lasertec Corporation, ASML, Nova Measuring Instruments, Onto Innovations, Toray Engineering and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

