Global Semiconductor Packaging Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Organic substrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lead frames segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959998/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR The Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Bonding wires Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR In the global Bonding wires segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amkor Technology, Inc.

ASE Group

Chipbond Technology Corporation

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Interconnect Systems, Inc.

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL)

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd.

Unisem (M) Berhad

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959998/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Semiconductor Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Semiconductor Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Semiconductor Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Organic substrates (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Organic substrates (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Organic substrates (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Lead frames (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Lead frames (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Lead frames (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Bonding wires (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Bonding wires (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Bonding wires (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Consumer Electronics Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Consumer Electronics Industry (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Consumer Electronics Industry (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Medical Devices (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Medical Devices (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Medical Devices (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Communications and Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Communications and Telecom (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Communications and Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Semiconductor Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 35: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 41: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 42: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 46: Japanese Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 47: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Semiconductor Packaging Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Japanese Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 52: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 53: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Chinese Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Semiconductor Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 58: European Semiconductor Packaging Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 62: European Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 63: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: European Semiconductor Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 67: Semiconductor Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 68: French Semiconductor Packaging Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: French Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Semiconductor Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 73: German Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 74: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: German Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: German Semiconductor Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 79: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 80: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Italian Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 85: United Kingdom Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 86: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Semiconductor Packaging Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: United Kingdom Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 91: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 92: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 93: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 97: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 98: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 99: Russian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Russian Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 103: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 104: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 105: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 107: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 109: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 110: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Semiconductor Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Semiconductor Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 118: Australian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 119: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: Australian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Australian Semiconductor Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 123: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 124: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 125: Semiconductor Packaging Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 126: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Semiconductor Packaging Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 130: Semiconductor Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 132: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Semiconductor Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 137: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 141: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 142: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 143: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 146: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 151: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 152: Argentinean Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 153: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 154: Argentinean Semiconductor Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Argentinean Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 157: Semiconductor Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Semiconductor Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 163: Mexican Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 164: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 165: Mexican Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Mexican Semiconductor Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 169: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 170: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 171: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 174: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 175: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 176: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 179: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 184: Iranian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 185: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 186: Iranian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Iranian Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 189: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 190: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 191: Israeli Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 192: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Israeli Semiconductor Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 194: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Israeli Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 197: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 202: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 204: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 208: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 209: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 210: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 214: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 215: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 216: African Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: African Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 219: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 41Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959998/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-packaging-industry-301136721.html

SOURCE Reportlinker