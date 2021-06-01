Global Semiconductor Equipment Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts Report 2021: Semiconductor Manufacturers Are Accelerating Their Shrinkage Roadmap

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for semiconductor equipment is largely driven by the additional tools required to migrate chip designs to leading-edge nodes. With capacity-driven capex slowing down, semiconductor equipment demand may be unaffected if chipmakers are moving more aggressively to the leading-edge nodes. China will further accelerate its semiconductor roadmap and capacity-building progress: China has been actively expanding its semiconductor-production capacity and manufacturing facilities. There has been no significant disruption to China's semiconductor industry during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For example, Wuhan-based Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) continued operations throughout the lockdown. China currently spends about $5bn on wafer-fab equipment and it can help to offset any potential capex cut from the large chipmakers if it believes its current progress justifies additional investment. The semiconductor equipment industry's revenue is highly sensitive to the type of chips that are driving demand. The level of semiconductor capex spent by chipmakers:Semiconductor equipment players' revenues are highly sensitive to the capex of chipmakers, such as foundry/logic players (Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung LSI) and memory players (Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung). General demand and types of chips required:New semiconductor equipment is required more in making leading-edge chips and computationally intense applications, such as application processors, server chips and CPUs. The demand for semiconductor equipment is largely driven by the additional tools required for chipmakers to migrate to leading-edge nodes. This is especially the case because ALD tools are required more in foundry and logic chip manufacturing processes. Foundry and logic players are, compared with memory manufacturers, more committed to their shrinkage roadmaps and are therefore more likely to invest in advanced tools, such as ALD.This report describes the semiconductor equipment markets for 27 different sectors and profiles 49 leading equipment suppliers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Market shares for each company for each sector are presented. Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Semiconductor Industry Driving Forces2.1 Introduction2.2 Foundries2.3 DRAM2.4 NAND2.5 China Chapter 3 Market Business Sectors Shares and Forecast3.1 AMHS Market Shares and Forecast3.2 CMP Market Shares and Forecast3.3 Clean Market Shares and Forecast3.4 Deposition Market Shares and Forecast3.5 Ion Implantation Market Shares and Forecast3.6 Lithography Market Shares and Forecast3.7 Oxidation/Diffusion Market Shares and Forecast 3.8 Photoresist Processing (Track) Market Shares and Forecast 3.9 RTP Market Shares and Forecast 3.10 Plasma Etch Market Shares and Forecast3.11 Process Control Market Shares and Forecast3.12 Wafer-Level Packaging Market Shares and Forecast Chapter 4 U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles4.1 Applied Materials4.2 Axcelis Technologies4.3 KLA-Tencor4.4 Lam Research4.5 Nanometrics4.6 Rudolph Technologies4.7 Veeco Chapter 5 European Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles5.1 Aixtron5.2 ASM International5.3 ASML5.4 Carl Zeiss5.5 Camtek5.6 EV Group5.7 LPE5.8 Mycronic5.9 Nova Measuring Instruments5.10 Oerlikon / Evatec5.11 Semilab Chapter 6 Asian Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles6.1 Advantest6.2 Canon6.3 Canon Anelva6.4 Daifuku6.5 Ebara6.6 Eugene Technology6.7 Hitachi High-Technologies6.8 Hitachi Kokusai Electric6.9 JEOL6.10 Jusung Engineering6.11 KC Tech6.12 Lasertec6.13 Murata Machinery6.14 Nikon6.15 Nippon Sanso6.16 Nissin Ion Equipment6.17 NuFlare Technology6.18 PSK6.19 Screen Semiconductor Solutions6.20 SEMES6.21 SEN6.22 TES6.23 Tokyo Electron6.24 Tokyo Seimitsu6.25 Topcon Technohouse6.26 Toray Engineering6.27 Ulvac6.28 Ushio6.29 Wonik IPS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk6bzf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-equipment-markets-market-shares-market-forecasts-report-2021-semiconductor-manufacturers-are-accelerating-their-shrinkage-roadmap-301303049.html

SOURCE Research and Markets