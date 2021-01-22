Global Self-Healing Materials, Polymers And Coatings Markets Report 2021-2031 With Profiles Of Tandem Repeat, Acciona, Advanced Soft Materials, Arkema, CompPair, Suprapolix, & DuPont Teijin Films

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings provides a comprehensive review of the technology, players, and market for Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings. The report covers each major type of Self-Healing Materials technology.The need for sustainable manufacturing solutions is driving the growing market interest in self-healing materials, polymers and coatings. Main types of self-healing systems are intrinsic and extrinsic. Intrinsic self-healing is chemically driven by noncovalent bonds or reversible chemical bonds. In extrinsic systems microcapsules or vascular networks release healing agents to damaged locations or wounds.

It also contains detailed analysis of each target market for haptics, including aerospace, automotive, flexible electronics, energy storage, wind energy, solar, elastomers, construction & building and more. The report also includes detailed profiles of self-healing companies, as well as full historic market data back to 2015 and forecasts to 2031.

Report contents include:

Global revenues for self-healing materials, polymers and coatings to 2031.

Analysis of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings, by type.

Analysis of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings, by market.

33 company profiles. Companies profiled include Tandem Repeat, Acciona S.A, Advanced Soft Materials Inc., Arkema S.A., CompPair, Suprapolix B.V., DuPont Teijin Films and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary1.1 Market opportunity for self-healing materials and coatings 1.2 Global market revenues to 2031 1.2.1 By market 2 Research methodology2.1 Report scope 2.2 Market opportunity analysis 3 Introduction3.1 What are self-healing materials? 3.1.1 Extrinsic self-healing 3.1.2 Capsule-based 3.1.3 Vascular self-healing 3.1.4 Intrinsic self-healing 3.1.5 Healing volume 3.2 Types of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings 3.2.1 Self-healing coatings 3.2.2 Anti-corrosion 3.2.3 Scratch repair 3.2.4 Self-healing polymer composites 3.2.5 Self-healing metals 3.2.6 Metal matrix composites 3.2.7 Self-healing ceramics 3.2.8 Self-healing nanomaterials 3.2.9 Self-healing biomaterials 3.2.10 3d printing of self-healing materials 4 Self-healing materials, polymers and coatings analysis4.1 Polyurethane clear coats 4.1.1 Properties 4.1.2 Markets 4.2 Micro-/nanocapsules 4.2.1 Properties 4.2.2 Markets 4.3 Microvascular networks 4.3.1 Properties 4.3.2 Markets 4.4 Reversible polymers 4.4.1 Properties 4.4.2 Markets 4.5 Click polymerization 4.5.1 Properties 4.5.2 Markets 4.6 Carbon nanotubes 4.6.1 Properties 4.7 Graphene and other 2D materials 4.7.1 Properties 4.8 Polyampholyte hydrogels 4.8.1 Properties 4.9 Shape memory 4.9.1 Properties 4.10 Self-healing proteins 4.10.1 Properties 5 Primary markets for self-healing materials and coatings5.1 Aerospace 5.1.1 Market drivers 5.1.2 Applications 5.1.2.1 Self-healing composites 5.1.2.2 Self-healing thermal interface materials 5.1.3 Commercial activity 5.1.4 Market opportunity 5.2 Automotive 5.2.1 Market drivers 5.2.2 Applications 5.2.2.1 Self-healing glass 5.2.2.2 Self-healing coatings for scratch repair 5.2.2.3 Self-healing composites 5.2.2.4 Self-healing tires 5.2.3 Commercial activity 5.2.4 Market opportunity 5.3 Electronics 5.3.1 Market drivers 5.3.2 Applications 5.3.2.1 Colorless polyimides (CPIs) 5.3.2.2 Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings 5.3.2.3 Flexile insulators 5.3.2.4 Self-healing flexible and stretchable wearables 5.3.2.5 Self-healing soft robotics 5.3.3 Commercial activity 5.3.4 Market opportunity 5.4 Energy 5.4.1 Applications 5.4.1.1 Self-healing flexible batteries 5.4.1.2 Gas turbine coatings 5.4.1.3 Wind energy 5.4.1.4 Solar panels 5.4.2 Commercial activity 5.4.3 Market opportunity 5.5 Elastomers 5.5.1 Market drivers 5.5.2 Applications 5.5.2.1 Self-healing elastomers 5.5.3 Commercial activity 5.5.4 Market opportunity 5.6 Construction 5.6.1 Market drivers 5.6.2 Applications 5.6.2.1 Self-healing concrete 5.6.2.2 Fibre concrete 5.6.2.3 Self-healing road surfaces and asphalt 5.6.3 Commercial activity 5.6.4 Market opportunity 5.7 Other markets 5.7.1 Life and health sciences 5.7.1.1 Applications 5.7.2 Textiles 5.7.2.1 Applications 5.7.3 Military 5.7.3.1 Applications 5.7.4 Oil and gas 5.7.4.1 Applications 5.7.5 Marine 5.7.5.1 Applications 5.7.5.2 Commercial activity 6 Company profiles 7 References

Companies Mentioned

Acciona S.A

Advanced Soft Materials Inc.

Arkema S.A.

CompPair

DuPont Teijin Films

Suprapolix B.V.

Tandem Repeat

