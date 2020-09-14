Global Security Testing Market (2020 To 2025) - Increased Adoption Of Cloud-Based Security Testing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Testing Market by Testing Type (Application Security, Network Security, Device Security, and Social Engineering), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security testing market size is projected to grow from USD 6,185 million in 2020 to USD 16,950 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The major growth drivers for the market include the need to provide a seamless end-user experience with a shorter release cycle and stringent government regulations. However, security breaches due to internal vulnerabilities may restrain market growth. Network security testing to grow at the highest rate after application security testing during the forecast period Rapid growth in cloud adoption among both large enterprises as well as SMEs due to willingness among enterprises to spend more on network security and stringent government regulations as well as compliances are the major driving factors for the network security testing market. Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period Due to the increased use of BYOD, large enterprises now not only have to protect the systems and endpoints that are interconnected to the enterprise network, but they also must defend the cloud applications running on these endpoints. This requirement is expected to drive the security testing market growth. Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The surge in adoption of technologies such as IoT due to rapid digitalization but lack of proper security of IoT devices, as well as increased investments into trials of e-passports, e-visas for easier immigration, border control, and law enforcement, will further necessitate the need for regular security tests as a result of continually increasing high-profile cyberattacks such as identity and data theft is necessitating the implementation of security testing in the APAC region for ensuring security.



1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Security Testing Market4.2 Security Testing Market, by Testing Type, 20204.3 Security Testing Market, by Deployment Mode, 20204.4 Security Testing Market, by Organization Size, 20204.5 Security Testing Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Top Three Regions, 20204.6 Security Testing Market, by Top Three Industry Verticals4.7 Market Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Surge in Web and Mobile-Based Business Critical Applications Requiring Higher Secure Endpoint Protection5.2.1.2 Enterprises Implementing Security Measures to Prevent Financial Losses Due to Increased Sophistication in Cyber-Attacks5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations to Increase the Adoption of Security Testing Solutions and Services5.2.1.4 Need to Provide Seamless End-user Experience With Shorter Release Cycle5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Initiatives by Governments and Enterprises With Focus on Digitalization5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Testing and Evolution of Technologies5.2.3.3 Implementation of New Technologies, Such as Devops, Devsecops and Agile, in Software Security Testing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals5.2.4.2 Higher Costs Involved in Conducting Security Tests5.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Regulatory Implications5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Glb) Act5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley (Sox)Act5.4.6 Soc25.5 Use Cases5.6 Value Chain5.7 Ecosystem5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 Pricing Model of    

