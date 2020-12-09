Global Security Industry Report 2020: While Commercial And Passenger-centric Industries Will See Steep Declines Due To COVID-19, Opportunities In The Public Sector Will Grow Exponentially

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity in the Global Security Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

COVID-19 has affected all industries across the globe. The security industry is no exception, and its spending, contracting processes, and business operations are being challenged by the pandemic. This research service discusses how security companies can maintain operations and serve customers throughout the crisis; it also analyzes how they will have to adapt to the new normal, which will make its presence felt when the major effects of COVID-19 have passed.

As part of this discussion, the study looks at how these companies can streamline their operational and customer-facing strategies to maintain business continuity, serve customers, and capitalize on opportunities to maintain growth, even during this period of economic slowdown and recovery. The write-up highlights 2 recovery scenarios for the security industry, which will enable companies to prepare for 2 potential recovery types and structure their operational models accordingly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Covid-19 Impact Summary

2020 Market Outlook

Revised State of the Security Industry Due to the Pandemic

Key Forecast Criteria

Scenario 1: Conservative Recovery Scenario Forecast

Scenario 1: Conservative Recovery Scenario Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Recovery Scenario Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Recovery Scenario Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends: Impact on Demand

Other Forecast Trends: Impact on the Supply Chain

Security Industry: Future Outlook

Security Industry: Future Outlook - Risk Mitigation

2. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities: Investment Areas for Consideration

Security Industry: Growth Opportunities Throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic, Global, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunities: Short-Term Security Solutions

Growth Opportunities: Post-Covid Security Solutions

Growth Opportunities: Long-Term Security Solutions

3. Companies to Action 4. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Next Steps

