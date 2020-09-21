Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Report 2020: Rising Popularity Of Limited Capsule Collections And Fashion Drops Have Created Scarcity For Luxury Items

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secondhand luxury goods market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019Secondhand luxury goods refer to the high-end and premium items that are purchased by the second or later end user. These goods commonly include antique furniture, artworks, jewelry, footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories, such as bags, watches, etc. Various luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period which makes them suitable for the resale market. Furthermore, the re-selling of unwanted goods instead of discarding them also provides economic benefits to the seller. Additionally, secondhand luxury goods help in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new products along with reducing waste production levels. Generally, secondhand luxury goods are sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have boosted the market for secondhand luxury goods across both developed and emerging economies, with the millennial and urbanized population opting for high-end fashion accessories at lower prices. Additionally, the wide availability of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms along with the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods, have further propelled the market growth. Besides this, several online resale sites are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of pre-owned luxury products, thereby positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also created scarcity for luxury items, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for secondhand luxury goods. Moreover, various secondhand luxury platforms are increasingly investing in authentication procedures and quality checks for providing a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy luxury goods. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global second-hand luxury goods market over the forecast period. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global secondhand luxury goods performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the demography?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global secondhand luxury goods market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Handbags6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Jewelry & Watches6.3 Clothing6.4 Small Leather Goods6.5 Footwear6.6 Accessories6.7 Other 7 Market Breakup by Demography7.1 Women7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Men7.3 Unisex 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Offline8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Online 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players

Fashionphile Group LLC.

Fendi

Garderobe

Inseller

Luxepolis

Luxury Closet Inc.

So Chic Boutique

The Closet

The RealReal Inc.

Timepiece360

Vestiaire Collective

Yoogi's Closet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aozmi6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-secondhand-luxury-goods-market-report-2020-rising-popularity-of-limited-capsule-collections-and-fashion-drops-have-created-scarcity-for-luxury-items-301134668.html

SOURCE Research and Markets