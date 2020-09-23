Global Seaweeds Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seaweeds estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Red Seaweed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959968/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR The Seaweeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cargill , Inc.

, Inc. Chase Organics (GB) Ltd.

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

GimMe Health Foods LLC.

Groupe Roullier

Irish Seaweeds

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc.

Mara Seaweed

Qingdao Gather Huge Ocean Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

