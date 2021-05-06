Global Sealants Market (2021 To 2028) - By Sealant Type, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sealants Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for sealants is likely to display a CAGR of 5.45% (by revenue) and 4.27% (by volume), through the years 2021-2028.Factors such as applications in the construction industry, paired with the automotive industry's demand, are majorly driving the sealants market's growth worldwide. Additionally, the widening application of sealants in the medical industry and the rise in usage from the aircraft & aerospace industry, are opening several opportunities for the market to leverage to reach its anticipated growth.However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are among the restraining factors significantly weighing down the sealants market's progress on a global scale. REGIONAL OUTLOOKThe global sealants market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-evolving market for sealants during the assessed years 2021-2028. India, China, and Japan, are likely to majorly contribute to the studied market's growth in this region. For instance, over the years, China and India have observed tremendous growth in automotive production, owing to technology transfer in the industry from the western countries, further influencing the demand for sealants for multiple applications. Additionally, India has a robust chemical industry, which is strengthening the production of sealants.Furthermore, rising economies, surging infrastructural activities, and rapid urbanization, are largely stimulating the application of sealants, thereby supporting the expansion of the sealants market across the APAC region. COMPETITIVE OUTLOOKThe well-known companies thriving in the sealants market are Dow Chemical Company, ITW Performance Polymers, General Sealants Inc, Uniseal Inc, Arkema SA, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, HB Fuller Company, RPM International Inc, BASF SE, Henkel Ag & Co KGaA, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, and Pidilite Industries Limited. 3M company is a technology company manufacturing a wide range of innovative products, such as adhesives, tapes, filtration products, home care products, consumer office tapes & adhesives, and surgical supplies, among others. It provides its products to various industries, including industrial, health care, and consumers. The company has its operations spread across multiple regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. It has its headquarter in Minnesota, the United States. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Sealants Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Sealants Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Continual R&D Activities Resulting in New Types of Sealants2.2.2. Applications of Sealants in Transportation2.2.3. Emergence of Nanoengineered Sealants2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Market Strategies2.6.1. Acquisitions2.6.2. Product Launch2.6.3. Partnership & Agreement2.6.4. Business Expansion2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Applications in Construction Industry2.7.2. Demand from Automotive Industry2.8. Market Restraints2.8.1. Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Widening Applications in Medical Industry2.9.2. Rise in Usage from Aircraft & Aerospace Industry 3. Global Sealants Market Outlook - by Sealant Type (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Kiloton)3.1. Silicone3.2. Polyurethane3.3. Acrylic3.4. Polyvinyl Acetate3.5. Other Sealant Types 4. Global Sealants Market Outlook - by End-User (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Kiloton)4.1. Construction4.2. Automotive4.3. Packaging4.4. Assembly4.5. Pressure Sensitive Tapes4.6. Consumer Electronics4.7. Other End-Users 5. Global Sealants Market - Regional Outlook (In Terms of Value: $ Million & in Terms of Volume: Kiloton)5.1. North America5.1.1. Market by Sealant Type5.1.2. Market by End-User5.1.3. Country Analysis5.1.3.1. United States5.1.3.2. Canada5.2. Europe5.2.1. Market by Sealant Type5.2.2. Market by End-User5.2.3. Country Analysis5.2.3.1. United Kingdom5.2.3.2. Germany5.2.3.3. France5.2.3.4. Spain5.2.3.5. Italy5.2.3.6. Russia5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe5.3. Asia-Pacific5.3.1. Market by Sealant Type5.3.2. Market by End-User5.3.3. Country Analysis5.3.3.1. China5.3.3.2. Japan5.3.3.3. India5.3.3.4. South Korea5.3.3.5. Asean Countries5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4. Latin America5.4.1. Market by Sealant Type5.4.2. Market by End-User5.4.3. Country Analysis5.4.3.1. Brazil5.4.3.2. Mexico5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America5.5. Middle East and Africa5.5.1. Market by Sealant Type5.5.2. Market by End-User5.5.3. Country Analysis5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates5.5.3.2. Saudi Arabia5.5.3.3. Turkey5.5.3.4. South Africa5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 6. Competitive Landscape6.1. 3M Company6.2. Arkema Sa6.3. Avery Dennison Corporation6.4. Basf Se6.5. Dow Chemical Company6.6. General Sealants Inc6.7. Hb Fuller Company6.8. Henkel AG & Co Kgaa6.9. Huntsman Corporation6.10. ITW Performance Polymers6.11. Momentive Performance Materials Inc (Mpm)6.12. Pidilite Industries Limited6.13. RPM International Inc6.14. Sika AG6.15. Uniseal Inc 7. Research Methodology & Scope7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables7.2. Sources of Data7.3. Research Methodology

