Global Scintillator Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global scintillator market reached a value of US$ 476.5 Million in 2020. Scintillators refer to materials which can absorb high-energy photons and incident particles such as protons, electrons and neutrons. The common scintillator materials include inorganic and organic crystals, organic liquids, and noble and scintillating gases. They assist in converting the gathered energy into visible or ultraviolet range of photons which ensures detection by photomultipliers and photodiodes. Besides this, scintillators help in efficiently determining the energy and time of incident radiation. When compared to other types of radiation detectors, these materials are more sensitive to deposited energy and have a faster response time with simpler, reliable and cost-efficient construction and operation. As a result, they find vast applications in nuclear plants, medical imaging, manufacturing industries, high-energy particle experiments and national security.In the healthcare industry, scintillators are used to detect and analyze cardiovascular and neurological diseases. With the increasing occurrence of these ailments, the demand for scintillators is increasing across the globe. Moreover, the governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations on the use of medical devices which, in turn, is pressurizing hospitals and healthcare organizations to adopt technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors. Additionaly, these materials are used by security and defense organizations worldwide to tighten homeland security and avert human loss. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States has been supporting the development of solid organic scintillators under the Exploratory Research and Small Business Innovative Research programs for detecting radioactive substances and preventing radiological threats. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global scintillator market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd., Argus Imaging Bv Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd, Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc, Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc., Saint Gobain, Zecotek Photonics Inc, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Scintillator Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Breakup by Composition of Material5.5 Market Breakup by End Product5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Composition of Material6.1 In-Organic Scintillator6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup By Type6.1.2.1 Alkali Halides6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.1.2.2 Oxide Based Scintillators 6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.1.2.3 Others 6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Organic Scintillator 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup By Type6.2.2.1 Single Crystal 6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.2.2.2 Liquid Scintillators6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.2.2.3 Plastic Scintillators 6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast 6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Product7.1 Personal or Pocket Size Instruments7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Hand-Held Instruments7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Healthcare8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Nuclear Power Plants 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Manufacturing Industries8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Homeland Security and Defense 8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd.14.3.2 Argus Imaging Bv Inc.14.3.3 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. 14.3.4 Hitachi Metals Ltd14.3.5 Ludlum Measurements Inc.14.3.6 Mirion Technologies Inc.14.3.7 Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc 14.3.8 Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc. 14.3.9 Saint Gobain 14.3.10 Zecotek Photonics Inc

