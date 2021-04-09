Global School And Employee Bus Services Market Report 2021, Featuring First Student, Rick Bus Co, National Express Group PLC And Student Transportation Inc.

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School and Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school and employee bus services market is expected to grow from $24.88 billion in 2020 to $29.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.The school and employee bus services market consists of sales of school and employee bus services and related goods by entities that provide buses and other motor vehicles to transport pupils to and from school or employees to and from work. The school and employee bus services market is segmented into students bus services and employee bus services. Western Europe was the largest region in the global school and employee bus services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global school and employee bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global school and employee bus services market.The school and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection system against drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors which are placed into the steering wheel and helps to detect the driver's skin oil and locks the bus before going on road in case of alcohol detection, preventing unsafe and careless driving. These advance technologies equipped in buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider school and employee bus services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The school and employee bus services market section of the report gives context. It compares the school and employee bus services market with other segments of the transit and ground passenger transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, school and employee bus services indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned

First Student

Rick Bus Co

National Express Group PLC

Student Transportation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47wj2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-school-and-employee-bus-services-market-report-2021-featuring-first-student-rick-bus-co-national-express-group-plc-and-student-transportation-inc-301265946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets