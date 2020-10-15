Global Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing Market Report 2020
Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global scholarly and professional e-book publishing markets based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is projected through 2020. The overall market is divided into law, science and technology, medical, social science and humanities and business publishing. Market categories are projected through 2024.Electronic books are an increasingly important segment for scholarly and professional publishers. E-books offer creative possibilities for expanding access as well as changing learning behavior and academic research. Content can always be accessible, regardless of time or place, to be read on PCs or on portable book readers. Books need never go out of print, and new editions can be easily created. Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Profiles of the five leading e-book aggregators
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Exclusive market projections to 2024 by subject area and more.
Whether your focus is law, business, STM or social sciences and humanities, you can trust Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition worldwide.
Examples of some of the trends covered include:
- Global economic forecasts and the impact of COVID-19
- Key differences between scholarly professional e-books and trade e-books
- Signs of maturity in the e-books market
- Cooperation among publishers and between publishers and aggregators
- Mobile and tablet usage has brought e-books into new settings
- Publishers of all sizes turn to collections and the journalization of books
- Evolving business models; the emergence of Open Access books.
Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the explosion in scholarly professional e-book publishing.The e-book market figures are global in scope. It's a global market. If you're competing in one or all of these segments, the competition does not conform to lines on a map. This report, and the others in the series, is produced to help executives make decisions in this environment.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
- Definition of Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing
- Scientific and Technical
- Medical Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Business Publishing
- Social Science and Humanities
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Facts & Trends
- RELX is the Largest E-Book Publisher by Sales
- Springer Nature Has the Most Scholarly and Professional E-Book Titles
- Scientific and Technical is the Largest Professional E-Book Market
- North America Dominates With 52% of Global Professional E-Book Market
- Signs of Maturity in Professional E-Book Publishing
- Forecasters Optimistic Global Economy Will Recover in 2021
Chapter 1: Professional E-Book Market
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Table 1.1: Professional E-Book Publishing by Market, 2017-2019
- Scientific and Technical
- Figure 1.2: Professional E-Book Publishing, Share by Market, 2019
- Medical Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Business Publishing
- Social Science and Humanities
- Professional E-Book Publishing by Geography
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- Currency
Chapter 2: Leading E-Book Publishers and Aggregators
- Introduction
- Leading E-Book Publishers
- RELX
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Springer Nature
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Thomson Reuters
- John Wiley & Sons
- Informa plc
- Mcgraw-Hill Education
- Wolters Kluwer
- Cengage
- Pearson
- Thieme Medical Publishers
- Leading E-Book Aggregators & Vendors
- Mergers & Acquisitions in Professional E-Book Publishing Market
Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Current Trends in E-Book Publishing
- Signs of Maturity in Professional E-Book Publishing
- E-Books and Digital Collections Cannot Blunt Print Books Losses
- E-Book Business Models Evolve
- University and Society Presses Launch E-Book Collections
- Smaller Publishers, Local Language and Niche Players Have Room to Digitize
- Forecasters Optimistic Global Economy Will Recover in 2021
- E-Book Publishers Cooperate
- Digitization Opens New Markets, Especially Among Backlist Titles
- E-Books Provide Ecosystem Opportunities
- Mobility Has Brought E-Books into New Settings
- E-Book Online Piracy a Growing Threat
- Open Access Books Finding a Niche
- Professional E-Book Publishing Market Forecast
- Introduction
- Scientific and Technical Forecast
- Medical Forecast
- Law Forecast
- Business Forecast
- Social Science and Humanities Forecast
- Forecast Leading Publishers
