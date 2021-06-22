Global Scanner Market Report (2021 To 2030) - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scanner Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global scanner market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global scanner market is expected to grow from $24.9 billion in 2020 to $27.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $33.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the scanner ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Scanner market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider scanner market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The scanner market section of the report gives context. It compares the scanner market with other segments of the scanner market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the scanner market are Zebra Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Fujitsu Limited, Canon Inc., Epson, Honeywell International Inc, Opticon, SATO Holdings Corporation, Metrologic Instruments, and Epson America Inc.The scanner market consists of sales of scanners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide scanners, which are input devices that can be connected to computers to optically scan images, print texts, handwriting, or objects and convert them to digital images. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The availability of alternatives such as scanning documents through smartphones is expected to hinder the growth of the demand for scanners market during the forecasted period. With advancements in technology, smartphones are available with scanning features which can also provide 3D scanning. For instance, in August 2019, Samsung, a South Korean conglomerate company launched Samsung Galaxy Note10+ with instant 3D scanning capabilities. The mobile phone features a DepthVision camera that uses 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to allow users to scan objects for quick rendering. Apart from 3D scanning, there are various applications that are available for smartphones for scanning for documents such as Adobe Scan, Microsoft Office Lens, ScanPro, and CamScanner. Therefore the availability of alternatives in scanning documents and images can restrain the market growth of scanners during the period.

The technological advances is shaping the scanners market. Scanner-based businesses are continually investing in the creation of emerging technology to enhance their company revenue. For instance, in March 2020, Epson, a Japan-based Electronics company launched Epson WorkForce DS-3000 and DS-32000 A3 sheetfed scanners for business. With strong media versatility, these new scanners deliver high-speed image capture of up to 90ppm (180ipm), making them the perfect entry point to the digital workflow of an organisation and capable of scanning a variety of documents, from large-bound documents to passports.The scanner market covered in this report is segmented by type into flatbed scanner; sheet-fed scanner; drum scanner; handheld scanner; others. It is also segmented by end-user industry into individual use; commercial use.The increasing demand for sheet-fed scanners is expected to fuel the growth of the scanner market during the forecasted period. A sheetfed scanner is a computer scanning device primarily designed to scan loose sheets of paper. The sheetfed scanners are widely used by businesses to scan office documents. Most of the businesses prefer paper digitization because scanning cuts the cost of document management. It cuts the cost of paper, small supplies such as staplers, scissors, tape, glue, pen, pencils, and also save spaces in the office premises as there is no paper records space required with digitization. Therefore, the increasing demand for digitization is expected to increase the demand for sheet-fed scanners, thus driving the scanner market during the period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Scanner Market Characteristics 3. Scanner Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Scanner 5. Scanner Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Scanner Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Scanner Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Scanner Market Segmentation

7. Scanner Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Scanner Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Scanner Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Scanner Market

9. China Scanner Market

10. India Scanner Market

11. Japan Scanner Market

12. Australia Scanner Market

13. Indonesia Scanner Market

14. South Korea Scanner Market

15. Western Europe Scanner Market

16. UK Scanner Market

17. Germany Scanner Market

18. France Scanner Market

19. Eastern Europe Scanner Market

20. Russia Scanner Market

21. North America Scanner Market

22. USA Scanner Market

23. South America Scanner Market

24. Brazil Scanner Market

25. Middle East Scanner Market

26. Africa Scanner Market

27. Scanner Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Scanner Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Scanner Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. Zebra Technologies 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. Hewlett-Packard 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. Fujitsu Limited 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. Canon Inc. 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. Epson 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Scanner Market 29. Scanner Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jcriv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scanner-market-report-2021-to-2030---covid-19-impact-and-recovery-301317457.html

SOURCE Research and Markets