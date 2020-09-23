Global Saturated Polyester Resins Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Saturated Polyester Resins estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid SPR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid SPR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959954/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR The Saturated Polyester Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

Arkema Group

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Megara Resins S.A.

Nippon Gohsei UK Limited

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Royal DSM NV

Stepan Company

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959954/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Saturated Polyester Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Saturated Polyester Resins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Saturated Polyester Resins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Liquid SPR (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Liquid SPR (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Liquid SPR (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Solid SPR (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Solid SPR (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Solid SPR (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Powder Coatings (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Powder Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Powder Coatings (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Industrial Paints (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Industrial Paints (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Industrial Paints (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Coil & Can Coatings (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Coil & Can Coatings (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Coil & Can Coatings (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Automotive Paints (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Automotive Paints (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Automotive Paints (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Flexible Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Flexible Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Flexible Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Saturated Polyester Resin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Saturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 36: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Saturated Polyester Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Saturated Polyester Resins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Saturated Polyester Resins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Saturated Polyester Resin Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Saturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Saturated Polyester Resins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Saturated Polyester Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Saturated Polyester Resins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 87: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Saturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Saturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 118: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 120: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 126: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 129: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Saturated Polyester Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Saturated Polyester Resins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 137: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 146: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 149: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 151: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Saturated Polyester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 157: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 162: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Saturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 168: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 170: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Saturated Polyester Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Saturated Polyester Resins Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 185: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 188: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Saturated Polyester Resins Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Saturated Polyester Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 207: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 208: African Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Saturated Polyester Resins Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 210: African Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: African Saturated Polyester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Saturated Polyester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 213: Saturated Polyester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 46Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959954/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-saturated-polyester-resins-industry-301136715.html

SOURCE Reportlinker