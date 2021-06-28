Global Sapphire Substrates Markets 2021-2027: 2 Inches, 4 Inches, 6 Inches, LED, RFICs, Laser Diodes, Silicon On Sapphire

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sapphire Substrates - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sapphire Substrates Market to Reach $597.8 Million by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sapphire Substrates estimated at US$458.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$597.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

2 Inches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$245.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 4 Inches segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGRThe Sapphire Substrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. 6 Inches Segment to Record 4.1% CAGRIn the global 6 Inches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$81.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$66.8 Million by the year 2027. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 66 Featured):

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

Hansol Technics Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Meller Optics, Inc.

Monocrystal Inc.

Precision Micro-Optics LLC

Rubicon Technology Inc.

Saint-Gobain Crystals

Semiconductor Wafer Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Sapphire Substrates by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Sapphire Substrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for 2 Inches by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for 4 Inches by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for 6 Inches by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Other Wafer Diameters by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Light Emitting Diode (LED) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Laser Diodes by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon on Sapphire (SoS) ICs by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gigdc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sapphire-substrates-markets-2021-2027-2-inches-4-inches-6-inches-led-rfics-laser-diodes-silicon-on-sapphire-301321177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets