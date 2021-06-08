Global Salmon Markets & Volume Forecast Report 2021-2026: Imports And Exports For Norway, Chile, Sweden, USA, Denmark, Poland, China, Germany, Japan

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Salmon Market & Volume Forecast by Production, Exporting, Importing Countries, Species, Price Analysis, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Salmon Market is expected to reach US$ 46.8 Billion by 2026, from US$ 30.5 Billion in 2020 growing with a healthy CAGR of 7.40% during 2020 to 2026

Salmon is a fish variety belonging to the family of salmonoid. Globally, this fish variety is highly rich in protein and provides some of the essential nutrients associated with a nutritional profile in customers and, therefore, considered functional foods.

Its routine consumption aids in calming inflammation, lowering blood pressure, minimizing the risk of developing cancer, and improving the cells' function that are padding the arteries. Additionally, it is used for grilling, broiling, poaching, pickling and roasting, and preparing a wide variety of dishes. Salmon continues to consolidate its spot as the top seafood choice amongst global consumers. The global demand for salmon and its species has remained solid across both traditional and emerging markets. The market's growth is boosted by factors such as growing population, increasing fast-casual restaurants, escalating smolt releases, growing tourism industry, and rising healthcare awareness.

A few striking trends like emerging salmon fish harvesting projects, accelerating demand for smoked salmon, increasing per capita consumption of fish, and technological progression are being introduced to overcome the market's challenges. Key Market Trends:Globally, Atlantic salmon leads the Salmon Market as the most commonly cultured species of salmon: Atlantic salmon currently represents the most widely consumed salmon species. It is a rich source of proteins, vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. The production of Atlantic salmon had experienced a steep drop in prices in both Norway and Chile in the first half of 2019.

Subsequently, this declining price trend was sharply reversed, and prices soared to near-record heights, primarily attributing to the ever-strengthening demand in traditional and emerging markets such as China read our report for detailed analysis on Salmon Industry Growth Trends. COVID-19 Impact on Salmon ProductionThe COVID-19 pandemic has done partial damage to the global salmon fish market. The production volume has declined a bit in the year 2020, compared to 2019. In Chile, the salmon sector had to encounter various challenges correlated with social unrest in the last quarter of 2019; the COVID-19 outbreak has affected foreign trade. The Market for Global Salmon Fish is moderately competitive, and major players are actively present globally. The industry's competitive landscape has also been examined, with some of the key players like Sea trade, Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc, Atalanta Corporation, Ideal Foods Ltd, Sea Delights. Species Production - Global Salmon Production have been covered from 5 viewpoints:1. Atlantic salmon2. Pink Salmon3. Sockeye Salmon4. Coho Salmon5. Others Exporting Countries - Global Salmon Fish Market, Volume, Price Analysis and Export by Countries and Product have been covered from 7 viewpoints:1. Norway2. Chile3. Sweden4. United States of America5. Denmark6. Poland7. Other countries Importing Countries - Global Salmon Fish Market, Volume, Price Analysis and Import by Countries and Product have been covered from 7 viewpoints:1. Sweden2. United States of America3. China4. Germany5. Japan6. Denmark7. Other countries All companies have been covered from 2 viewpoints

Overviews

Recent Developments

Company Analysis1. Seatrade2. Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc3. Atalanta Corporation4. Ideal Foods Ltd5. Sea Delights Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction2. Research & Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Salmon Value Chain Analysis5. Market Dynamics6. Global Salmon Production7. Share Analysis8. Species Salmon Production9. Exporting Countries10. Importing Countries11. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awzgw2

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-salmon-markets--volume-forecast-report-2021-2026-imports-and-exports-for-norway-chile-sweden-usa-denmark-poland-china-germany-japan-301307970.html

SOURCE Research and Markets